Timbers2 Drop 3-2 Result to Ventura County FC at Providence Park

June 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 fell 3-2 against Ventura County FC at Providence Park on Wednesday evening. Kyle Linhares picked up a first half brace with two assists from Gage Guerra. Next up, Timbers2 are back in Portland to play Austin FC II on Friday, June 20, at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Notable Numbers

Kyle Linhares notched his first brace for T2 in today's match and Gage Guerra tallied multiple goal contributions for the fourth time this season. Guerra is tied for second most goal contributions in the league (10 - 6G, 4A), while Linhares has tallied the fifth most (9 - 5G, 4A). Notably, Linhares and Guerra are tied for second most assists in MLS NEXT Pro with four each.

Goal-Scoring Plays

VCFC - Luis Müller (Sean Karani), 14th minute: Luis Müller controlled the ball near the center of the six-yard box before a quick shot went over the top of the defense.

POR - Kyle Linhares (Gage Guerra), 18th minute: Kyle Linhares got the ball running down the left side of the pitch where he made a quick move to get to inside the 18-yard box and score in the top right corner of the net.

VCFC - Sean Karani (Nick Sullivan), 20th minute: Nicklaus Sullivan delivered a long ball to Sean Karani, who controlled it near midfield and ran down the right side of the pitch before he scored with a right footed shot just outside the six-yard box.

POR - Kyle Linhares (Gage Guerra), 21st minute: Gage Guerra played Kyle Linhares as he ran down the middle of the pitch. He dribbled up to the top of the box and finished it into the bottom right corner.

VCFC - Nick Sullivan (Sean Karani), 45th minute: Sean Karani deflected the ball behind himself to Nick Sullivan, who was able to shoot on his first touch off a volley inside the box.

Notes

Kyle Linhares recorded his first brace for T2 in the first half.

Gage Guerra tallied multiple goal contributions for the fourth time this season.

Guerra is tied for second most goal contributions in the league (10 - 6G, 4A)

Linhares has tallied the fifth most goal contributions in the (9 - 5G, 4A).

Notably, Linhares and Guerra are tied for second most assists in MLS NEXT Pro with four each.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 play Austin FC II on Friday, June 20, at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Timbers2 (4-7-2, 15 pts) vs. Ventura County FC (8-4-1, 26 pts)

June 11, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

VCFC: Müller (Karani), 14

POR: Linhares (Guerra), 18

VCFC: Karani (Sullivan), 20

POR: Linhares (Guerra), 21

VCFC: Sullivan (Karani), 45

Misconduct Summary:

VCFC: Dalgado (caution), 7

VCFC: Rindov (caution), 72

POR: Santos (caution), 83

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns, D Pope, D Bamford (Lund, 90), D Johnston © (Izoita, 34), D Jura, M Bunbury (Eisenberg, 66) (VanVoorhis, 88), M Ondo, M Núñez (Santos, 66), F Enriquez (Revaldo, 88), F Linhares, F Guerra

Substitutes Not Used: GK VanPelt, M Moreno, M Gallardo

TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (three players tied, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 11 (three players tied, 2); FOULS: 7 (Núñez, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 3

VCFC: GK Marcinkowski, D Dalgado, D Middleby (Bucknor, 69), D Rindov ©, D Magana Jr., M Kocevski (Arnold, 86), M Karani (Saribekyan, 90+4), M Musto, M Müller (Gonzalez, 86), M Sullivan, F Vanney

Substitutes Not Used: GK Rhodes

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Karani, Vanney, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Karani, Müller, 2); FOULS: 13 (Sullivan, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 9

Referee: Yannick Rothfuss

Assistant Referees: Devon Dieckman, Jordan Price

Fourth Official: Kelsey Harms

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 12, 2025

Timbers2 Drop 3-2 Result to Ventura County FC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.