Timbers2 Travel to Face Real Monarchs on Wednesday

May 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Timbers2 go back on the road for a midweek matchup with Real Monarchs. Kickoff from Zions Banks Stadium is set for 5:00pm PT - stream the match on YouTube.

How to Watch

Tune in to T2!

Wednesday May 28 - 5:00pm PT Kickoff live from Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

The Storyline

T2 is looking to bounce-back from a 6-3 defeat to STL CITY2 last Friday night in Missouri. A back-and-forth affair through the first 45 minutes, the hosts took the early lead before the 10th minute mark. Gage Guerra would erase that lead by the 33rd minute thanks to a first-half brace. The second half was a completely different story as STL scored four unanswered goals in under 20 minutes from the restart. Reo Revaldo added a consolation goal in stoppage time to stretch his goalscoring streak to three-straight games.

Portland and Real Monarchs have already faced off once before in 2025, a 3-2 loss for T2 at Providence Park back on March 15.

Real Monarchs have had mixed results since their last meeting with T2, registering a 1-3-3 record accross all competitions. Seeking their first league win since April 10, Real Monarchs hope to get back to winning ways with four of their next six games at home.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 28, 2025

Timbers2 Travel to Face Real Monarchs on Wednesday - Portland Timbers 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.