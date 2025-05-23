Timbers2 Travel to the Midwest to Face St. Louis CITY2 on Friday Night

May 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 hit the road and head to the midwest for a bout with St. Louis CITY2 on Friday night at Energizer Park. Kickoff is set for 5:00pm PT - watch on MLS Season Pass.

The Storyline

Timbers2 are red-hot at the moment, winners of three-straight and four of their last five overall, a stretch that earned Team of the Matchweek status for their recent efforts. After a slugigsh start to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, Portland have surged in the last month, placing themselves amongst the pack fighting for playoffs postioning. They're currently in 7th place in the Western Conference, with only three points separating them from 2nd.

Last Sunday, T2 did what they've done best all season, get on the board first and early. Scoring in back-to-back games for the first time in his T2 career, Reo Revaldo found the opener six minutes into the match against rivals Tacoma Defiance. The visitors would score just seven minutes later, but Alex Moreno had other plans in store. For the second time in 2025, the 19-year-old placed a curling free-kick past the flying keeper, and for the second time he was rewarded Goal of the Matchweek. His golazo would prove to be the eventual match winner.

Portland takes on St. Louis CITY2 for the first time this season. The hosts are currently fifth in the Western Conference and have been experiencing a mixed set of results in the last month after starting the campaign undefeated in four and with three-straight wins. Since then, they've registered a 2-4-0 record including a stretch of three-straight losses in mid-April. Forward Mykhi Joyner is St. Louis' leading goalscorer with four goals and Emil Jääskeläinen is their leading contributor with three assists.

Friday's meeting marks the first of two between the two clubs this season. Timbers2 will host St. Louis in the season finale at Providence Park on October 5.







