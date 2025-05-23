New York City FC II Wins 4-2 on Penalties

May 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







NYCFC II recorded an entertaining 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire II on Friday. Máximo Carrizo opened the scoring inside five minutes before Dean Boltz leveled for the Fire late on. Claudio Cassano then put Chicago ahead just before stoppage time, but Sebastiano Musu popped up with a vital equalizer deep into added time-forcing the game to penalties to decide who would claim the bonus point. In the end, City secured that point with a 4-2 shootout victory.

Match Recap

A spring Friday in Queens set the stage for New York City FC II's latest home outing against Chicago Fire FC II.

Both teams came into the game fresh off back-to-back victories in the league, with City knowing a win could push them up into third.

Matt Pilkington made two changes to the side that beat Toronto FC II last time out, bringing in Seymour Reid and Máximo Carrizo.

And it was one of those inclusions that broke the deadlock inside five minutes. Carrizo opened the scoring after collecting the ball in the final third, driving inside on his left, and firing a shot toward the near post.

Chicago sought a rapid response and came close in the 18th minute after a foray forward by defender Justin Reynolds.

His shot from the left flew across goal and clipped the crossbar before bouncing away from danger. The visitors grew into the game as the half wore on, forcing City into some dogged defensive work.

In the 28th minute, Drew Baiera drove inside from the right and got off a shot with his left foot that tested goalkeeper Patrick Los.

As halftime neared, a driving run from Reid almost put him through on goal, only for a last-ditch tackle to deny him and concede a corner.

The second half saw one change for City, as Carrizo made way for Julien Lacher.

Further changes arrived just after the hour mark, with Reid and Jacob Arroyave making way for Sebastiano Musu and Uriel Zeitz.

Musu managed to get a shot off in the 71st minute after wriggling free with the ball at the top of the box. His effort, however, landed comfortably in the goalkeeper's hands.

Piero Elias then came close to creating a second goal when he flashed a dangerous delivery across the six-yard box.

Rain showers added a late twist to the contest, and in the 83rd minute, Chicago found an equalizer.

After some pinball in the box, the ball eventually found Dean Boltz, who slotted it home.

City was then dealt a further blow just before stoppage time when Claudio Cassano put the visitors in front. Pilkington's side rallied, however, and Musu delivered a dramatic equalizer to level the game.

That proved to be the final act of the match, and the two sides settled for a 2-2 draw, a result that forced penalties to determine who would claim the bonus point. Thankfully for City, confident spot kicks and heroics from Alex Rando secured a 4-2 shootout win and the much-coveted bonus point.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.