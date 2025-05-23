Revolution II Visit Chattanooga FC on Saturday Night

May 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - New England Revolution II (3-2-3, 15 pts.) will travel to take on Eastern Conference leader Chattanooga FC (7-1-2, 24 pts.) on Saturday night at Finley Stadium. Saturday's match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with James Hadnot calling the action.

New England visits Eastern Conference leader Chattanooga FC on Saturday, following its 4-1 loss to New York Red Bulls II in its most recent match on Sunday. This weekend's contest marks the third of five straight road games for New England. Revolution II and Chattanooga will compete in their lone clash of the season, with the hosts holding a narrow 1-0-1 edge in the all-time series. Chattanooga features one of the league's best attacks, ranking in the top 10 in both goals and assists in MLS NEXT Pro. This weekend's hosts logged a 2-1 win over Huntsville City last Saturday.

In the most recent meeting between the two sides, the Eastern Conference rivals played to a 1-1 draw last September, with forward Liam Butts scoring the equalizer just before halftime. With five goals in his last six games, Butts stands as one of the league's top scorers, ranking tied for seventh in tallies. Butts logged 68 minutes in his second U.S. Open Cup appearance, his first start with New England's senior team on Tuesday against Chicago Fire FC. Butts was one of eight Revolution II players to appear in the Round of 16 match.

Midfielder Gevork Diarbian also recently made his first team debut in the U.S Open Cup, and eyes his eighth appearance of the season. The Cranston, R.I. native and Providence College product set up two goals in his two U.S Open Cup appearances, including one in his 23-minute shift at his alma mater on Tuesday night. Diarbian has held his strong position as team leader in shots this season (16). Slightly trailing him with 15 shot attempts is Brazil native Marcos Dias, who has found the scoresheet three times in as many games. Dias' eighth appearance of the season featured his team-leading fourth assist against Red Bulls II. Dias is tied for first in the league in helpers.

Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth, who owns the fourth-most shot attempts on the team, looks to make his sixth appearance. Oyirwoth recorded four shots in Tuesday's U.S Open Cup match. Fellow 18-year-old midfielder Eric Klein, an Academy product, suited up for his first senior team start with New England on Tuesday. Klein now seeks his eighth appearance of the season for Revolution II.

On the defensive end, Boston College alum Victor Souza, Hesron Barry, and Swedish international Gabe Dahlin have all made extensive contributions to the backline. Barry has appeared in all eight matches, and Souza and Dahlin have performed in seven of the last eight. New England's three clean sheets on the season rank tied for second most in the league.

In last weekend's match against Red Bulls II, U-18s Academy forward and Hyannis, Mass. native Enzo Goncalves scored in his professional debut. Fellow Academy products such as Easton, Mass. native Judah Siqueira and Javaun Mussenden seek their second and third straight starts, respectively. With seven Academy players making their professional debuts last Sunday, 49 Academy players have made their professional debuts with Revolution II since the club's inaugural season in 2020.

