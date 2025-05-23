Toronto FC II Stopped by Huntsville City FC

May 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II (3W-5L-2T, 11 points) came up short in a 2-1 loss to Huntsville City FC (4W-2L-4T, 19 points) on Friday evening at York Lions Stadium.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made five changes to his starting eleven from last Thursday's match against New York City FC II, bringing in Adisa De Rosario, Richard Chukwu, Michael Sullivan, Andrei Dumitru and Joshua Nugent in place of Shafique Wilson, Micah Chisholm, Nathaniel Edwards, Dékwon Barrow and Jahmarie Nolan.

After a back-and-forth opening 30 minutes at York Lions Stadium, Huntsville City FC broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute when Moisés Véliz found the top-left corner from inside the penalty arc following Real Gill's lay-off.

Toronto FC II drew level midway through the second half, capitalizing on a Huntsville City corner that sparked a swift counter-attack, with Hassan Ayari running

The 68th minute goal marked Ayari's second of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign and Nugent's first assist for TFC II.

Just three minutes later, however, the Boys in Blue reclaimed the lead in similar fashion, when Ethan O'Brien's long pass launched a quick counter-attack that ended with Christian Koffi finding the target in the 71st minute.

The Young Reds pushed for a late equalizer, with Jahmarie Nolan, Marko Stojadinovic and Richard Chukwu all coming close in the closing stages, but ultimately couldn't find the breakthrough, as Huntsville City held on for a 2-1 win on a cold and wet night in Toronto.

TFC II return to action on Friday, May 30, when they host Crown Legacy FC. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

HNT - Moisés Véliz 32' (Real Gill)

TOR - Hassan Ayari 68' (Joshua Nugent)

HNT - Christian Koffi 71' (Ethan O'Brien)

Misconduct Summary:

HNT - Kevin Carmichael 51' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 54' (caution)

HNT - Malik Henry-Scott 86' (caution)

HNT - Isaiah Jones 90+5' (caution)

HNT - Blake Bowen 90+6' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu; Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 75'), Marko Stojadinovic, Michael Sullivan (C) (Lucas Olguin 64'), Hassan Ayari; Andrei Dumitru (Jahmarie Nolan 64'), Patrick McDonald (Micah Chisholm 64'), Joshua Nugent (Antone Bossenberry 75')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Will Caldwell, Joseph Melto Quiah

HUNTSVILLE CITY FC - Xavier Valdez; Blake Bowen (C), Zach Barrett, Kevin Carmichael, Tyshawn Rose; Moisés Véliz (Pep Casas 63'), Philip Mayaka, Real Gill (Alan Carleton 63'), Ethan O'Brien (Damien Barker John 75'), Christian Koffi (Malik Henry-Scott 75'); Gio Miglietti (Isaiah Jones 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Erik Lauta, Gabriel Alonso, Adem Sipić

MEDIA NOTES

Marko Stojadinovic made his 50th appearance for Toronto FC II.

Joshua Nugent registered his first assist for the Young Reds.







