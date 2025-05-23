Inter Miami CF II in Action on the Road against Philadelphia Union II this Sunday

May 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (3W-6L-1D, 10 points) is preparing for a visit to Philadelphia Union II (3W-0L-4D, 15 points) in more MLS NEXT Pro regular season action. The match is slated to kick off on Sunday, May 25, at 3 p.m. ET at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream by subscribing to the MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV.

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II and Philadelphia Union II have faced each other six times over the past three MLS NEXT Pro seasons. Inter Miami II holds a record of two wins, one regulation loss, and three draws - all of which ended with Philadelphia Union II claiming the extra point through penalty shootouts.

From their only two visits to Subaru Park, Inter Miami II has earned four points, with one win and one draw, maintaining an undefeated record in regulation time at their opponent's home ground. In their most recent and only matchup of the 2024 season, Inter Miami II secured all three points with a thrilling 3-2 victory at Chase Stadium.

This marks the team's third visit to Subaru Park, the last one taking place during Matchday 2 of the 2023 season.

Scouting Report

Philadelphia Union II enters the match sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and remains unbeaten in regulation time.

Boasting the best defensive record in the conference and led by attacking duo Cavan Sullivan and Sal Olivas - each with three goal contributions - the home side presents a formidable challenge for an Inter Miami II team eager for redemption.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.