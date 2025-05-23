Colorado Rapids 2 Climb the MLS NEXT Pro Rankings Ahead of Match against the Town FC

May 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will take on The Town FC for the first time this season on Sunday night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 is playing back-to-back home matches for only the second time this season after facing off against rivals Real Monarchs last Sunday. The match rounded out a weekend that saw all three Rapids teams, the first team, Rapids Unified and the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, defeat the club on the other side of the Rockies in a clean sweep.

The Sunday night game proved to be a nail-biter as the final minutes of the match proved to be the difference maker in a 2-1 victory for Colorado

The match kicked off early with the first goal being scored in the eighth minute off the foot of Sydney Wathuta for his first professional goal.

First team forward Alex Harris started the build into the play finding Mamadou Billo Diop on a run in the midfield. Diop successfully played a long ball back into Harris who used his speed to beat the defenders and carry the ball to the top of the 6-yard box. Wathuta followed Harris into the box and positioned himself directly in front of goal for the tap in off of a grounded cross.

The assist from Harris marked his third of the season, tying him with Sam Bassett for the team lead.

The Rapids held down the scoreline until just before the half when Ruben Mesalles was able to pull one back for the Monarchs in the 45th minute.

The second half was slow to get off the ground with all the action coming in the final moments of the match. Defender Matthew 'Kofi' Senanou drew a foul in the box in stoppage time of the second half and gave the Rapids one last opportunity to capture a win. Forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes stepped up to the spot and placed a perfect panenka into the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season and the game-winning goal of the match.

Rapids 2 now stands in fourth place in the Western Conference as they prepare to take on a ninth place The Town FC who has yet to find a result away from home. Despite an undefeated 3-0-0 home record, The Town FC has struggled to keep up consistency throughout the 2025 season.

In the team's most recent match, TTFC drew 0-0 against Sporting KC II and ultimately went on to earn the extra point in their first shootout win of the season.







