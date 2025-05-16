Colorado Rapids 2 Face off in Second Leg of Rivalry Series with Real Monarchs

May 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 will face off against Real Monarchs in the second leg of the rivalry series on Sunday night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 is coming off a road trip from Houston that saw the two sides draw 0-0 after 90 minutes. Despite a handful of dangerous chances from the first team duo of Alex Harris and Kimani Stewart-Baynes up top, the Rapids were unable to find the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo held it down between the sticks, making a few critical saves to record his third shutout of the season. Making his 14th appearance on the night, Campagnolo surpassed Ethan Bandré for the third-most appearances by a Rapids 2 goalkeeper.

The upcoming weekend is a big one for the entirety of the club as all three teams, the first team, Rapids Unified and Rapids 2, will take on Rocky Mountain rivals Real Salt Lake and Real Monarchs. Rapids 2 has already played the first of two legs in this series, recording their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw at Zions Bank Stadium back in March.

The Rapids were first to get on the board with Homegrown midfielder Sam Bassett netting his first professional goal in the 33rd minute of the match. Bassett's free kick goal earned him a Goal of the Week nomination in MLS NEXT Pro and kicked off his 2025 campaign, which now stands at two goals and team-leading three assists for Rapids 2.

The second goal of the night came off the head of Daouda Amadou and marked his first of the season.

With Rapids 2 up by a goal and Salt Lake down to nine men due to red card dismissals, the home side was miraculously able to pull together a last-ditch effort in stoppage time. The equalizing goal ultimately sent the two sides to a shootout where the Monarchs earned the extra point on the night in a 7-6 result.







