Colorado Rapids 2 Face off against Top of the Table Contenders Houston Dynamo 2
May 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
Colorado Rapids 2 will travel to SaberCats Stadium for the first time this season to take on top of the table contenders Houston Dynamo 2. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.
The team is coming off of a very tough match against LAFC 2 that saw them drop three points in a 3-2 loss at Titan Stadium. The match was marked by three penalty kick opportunities, with two of the three being awarded to the home side. Despite going down twice in the match, Colorado was able to find two equalizing goals from Malik Pinto and Alex Harris. Both Pinto and Harris' goals marked their second of the season.
Rapids 2 will now turn the page to their seventh road against a hard to beat home side. So far this season, Dynamo 2 has only dropped one home match against MNUFC2 in a 1-3 result. Most recently at SaberCats Stadium, Houston faced Austin FC II and earned three points in a 2-1 victory.
In the league's standings, Houston currently sits in second in the Western Conference table while the Rapids sit in sixth. The team will look to rise up the rankings and improve upon an impressive 3-2-1 road record, having played six out of their first eight matches of the 2025 season away from home.
Like the Rapids, Dynamo 2's attacking presence has been spread across the team with nine different players finding the back of the net in 2025. Leading the way for Dynamo is midfielder Diego Gonzalez and forward Exon Arzu with three goals apiece. On Colorado's end, Rapids forward Colton Swan and Homegrown midfielder Sam Bassett share the top spot with three goals each.
During the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, Colorado and Houston faced off in two contests where both sides earned a win in the series. Houston went on to finish just above the playoff line in 2024 but was knocked out in the first round by The Town FC.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 9, 2025
- Chattanooga FC Fends off Toronto to Extend Lead at Top of Table - Chattanooga FC
- Crown Legacy FC Wins Overr Inter Miami CF II - Crown Legacy FC
- Inter Miami CF II Falls at Crown Legacy FC - Inter Miami CF II
- New York City FC II Takes Hudson River Derby Scorefest over Red Bulls II - New York City FC II
- Toronto FC II Drops 1 - 2 to Chattanooga FC - Toronto FC II
- Colorado Rapids 2 Compete in Second MLS NEXT Pro Shootout of the Season After 0-0 Draw against Houston Dynamo 2 - Colorado Rapids 2
- Toronto FC II (1) - Chattanooga FC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 2-1 Victory against FC Cincinnati 2 at SeatGeek Stadium - Chicago Fire FC II
- Late Second Half Charge Comes up Short as Orange and Blue Fall to Fire II, 2-1 - FC Cincinnati 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Geni Kanyane - Chicago Fire FC II
- Timbers2 Return Home to Host Rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 - Portland Timbers 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Face off against Top of the Table Contenders Houston Dynamo 2 - Colorado Rapids 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids 2 Stories
- Colorado Rapids 2 Compete in Second MLS NEXT Pro Shootout of the Season After 0-0 Draw against Houston Dynamo 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Face off against Top of the Table Contenders Houston Dynamo 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Fall to LAFC 2 in 3-2 Result at Titan Stadium
- Colorado Rapids 2 Look to Continue Impressive Start to Season against LAFC 2
- Colton Swan Named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month