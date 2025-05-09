Colorado Rapids 2 Face off against Top of the Table Contenders Houston Dynamo 2

May 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 will travel to SaberCats Stadium for the first time this season to take on top of the table contenders Houston Dynamo 2. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The team is coming off of a very tough match against LAFC 2 that saw them drop three points in a 3-2 loss at Titan Stadium. The match was marked by three penalty kick opportunities, with two of the three being awarded to the home side. Despite going down twice in the match, Colorado was able to find two equalizing goals from Malik Pinto and Alex Harris. Both Pinto and Harris' goals marked their second of the season.

Rapids 2 will now turn the page to their seventh road against a hard to beat home side. So far this season, Dynamo 2 has only dropped one home match against MNUFC2 in a 1-3 result. Most recently at SaberCats Stadium, Houston faced Austin FC II and earned three points in a 2-1 victory.

In the league's standings, Houston currently sits in second in the Western Conference table while the Rapids sit in sixth. The team will look to rise up the rankings and improve upon an impressive 3-2-1 road record, having played six out of their first eight matches of the 2025 season away from home.

Like the Rapids, Dynamo 2's attacking presence has been spread across the team with nine different players finding the back of the net in 2025. Leading the way for Dynamo is midfielder Diego Gonzalez and forward Exon Arzu with three goals apiece. On Colorado's end, Rapids forward Colton Swan and Homegrown midfielder Sam Bassett share the top spot with three goals each.

During the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, Colorado and Houston faced off in two contests where both sides earned a win in the series. Houston went on to finish just above the playoff line in 2024 but was knocked out in the first round by The Town FC.







