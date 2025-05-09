Inter Miami CF II Falls at Crown Legacy FC
May 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (3W-5L-1D, 10 points) fell 4-2 on the road against Crown Legacy FC tonight. Alejo Ristano and Mateo Saja scored the team's goals in the match at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Ivan Schmid in goal; Alejo Ristano, captain Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall and Samuel Basabe made up the back four; Preston Plambeck, Bailey Sparks and Cristian Ortiz started in the midfield; Mateo Saja and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida lead the team's attack.
Match Action
Inter Miami II opened the match on the front foot, with Ristano finding an early opener for the visitors in the second minute of action. The defender headed home a set-piece delivery into the box from Zeltzer-Zubida to record his second goal this MLS NEXT Pro regular season. The assist, meanwhile, was the third for Zeltzer-Zubida this campaign.
The home side then equalized in the 15th minute through forward Emmanuel Uchegbu.
Miami reclaimed its lead in the 25th minute, with Saja striking with a first-time right-footed finish inside the box to capitalize on a cross from the right wing from Zeltzer-Subida, who recorded his second assist in the match and fourth of the season. The goal, meanwhile, was the fourth for Saja this regular season.
Crown Legacy subsequently equalized in the 42nd minute, before scoring twice in the second half for the final 4-2 scoreline.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami II will visit in-state rivals Orlando City B on Saturday, May 17 at Osceola Heritage Park at 7 p.m. ET to continue with the MLS NEXT Pro regular season action.
Stats
Possession:
MIA - 59%
CLFC - 51%
Shots:
MIA - 13
CLFC - 21
Saves:
MIA - 6
CLFC - 3
Corners:
MIA - 10
CLFC - 5
Fouls:
MIA - 19
CLFC - 16
