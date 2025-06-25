Inter Miami CF II Back Home to Face Chicago Fire II

Inter Miami CF II (4W-8L-2D, 14 points) is set for midweek regular season action, with the team returning home to take on Chicago Fire II (5W-4L-3D, 19 points) this Wednesday, June 25. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream by visiting the MLS NEXT Pro website.

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II and Chicago Fire II have faced each other on five occasions. Chicago holds the winning edge in the series with two victories, followed by two draws in the two last meetings in which Chicago ended up taking the extra point via the penalty shootout.

Notably, Inter Miami II's only regulation time victory against Chicago Fire II came during the 2022 season in a thrilling 3-1 fixture in favor of the Herons at Chase Stadium.

Scouting Report

Chicago Fire II visits Inter Miami II following a shootout victory against Carolina Core on June 14.. The Chicago side has collected 19 points so far this season, with a record of five wins, three draws, and four losses, placing them 8th in the Eastern Conference standings..

Italian midfielder Claudio Cassano has been a standout performer for Chicago, leading the team with four goals and three assists in regular season play.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 25, 2025

