Orlando City B (1) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary

June 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Hassan Ayari 4' (Nathaniel Edwards)

ORL - Noham Abdellaoui 40' (Jhon Solís)

TOR - Antone Bossenberry 80'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ORL - Jhon Solís 69' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Orlando City B 6-7-1 20 points

Toronto FC II 6-5-3 21 points

LINEUPS

ORLANDO CITY B - Carlos Mercado (C); Riyon Tori, Hayden Sargis, Noham Abdellaoui, Tahir Reid-Brown (Shawn Platts 84'); Dylan Judelson (Zinedine Rodriguez 89'), Jhon Solís, Dyson Clapier (Justin Hylton 66'), Favian Loyola, Bernardo Rhein; Shakur Mohammed

Substitutes Not Used: Tristan Himes, Pedro Cruz, Noah Levis, Jake Basinet

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Reid Fisher (Antone Bossenberry 79'), Ythallo, Richard Chukwu (Patrick McDonald 79'); Costa Iliadis (Micah Chisholm 46'), Lucas Olguin, Mark Fisher (C), Nathaniel Edwards; Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 79'), Hassan Ayari (Tim Fortier 90')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Pablo Patrick-Galvez, Stefan Kapor, Joseph Melto Quiah

MEDIA NOTES

Hassan Ayari scored his 10th career goal for Toronto FC II.

TFC Academy product Antone Bossenberry scored his first goal for TFC II, becoming the fifth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2025 season.

Costa Iliadis started his first match for Toronto FC II.







