Toronto FC II Tops Orlando City B, 2-1

June 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (6W-5L-3T, 21 points) recorded a 2-1 road victory against Orlando City B (6W-7L-1T, 20 points) on Wednesday evening, courtesy of goals in either half from Hassan Ayari and Antone Bossenberry at Osceola Heritage Park.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made six changes from the side that defeated Inter Miami CF II a fortnight ago with Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm, Patrick McDonald, Malik Henry, Tim Fortier, Joshua Nugent making way for Ythallo, Richard Chukwu, Costa Iliadis, Nathaniel Edwards, Jahmarie Nolan and Hassan Ayari.

The Young Reds opened the scoring early as Hassan Ayari latched onto Nathaniel Edwards' slipped pass and fired home a well-placed left-footed finish.

The fourth minute goal marked the Tunisian attacker's 10th since joining TFC II in April 2024 and Edwards' first assist of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Orlando City B equalized in the 40th minute through Noham Abdellaoui's side-footed finish from Jhon Solís's set-piece delivery.

After a back-and-forth 30 minutes following the restart, TFC II regained the lead when Antone Bossenberry controlled a clearance and rifled a powerful strike beyond Carlos Mercado in the Orlando goal.

The 80th minute effort came just a minute after Bossenberry entered the match off the bench and marked the TFC Academy product's first professional goal for Toronto FC II.

Despite the ensuing pressure from the hosts, the Young Reds held firm to close out and secure the 2-1 road result and claim all three points from Osceola Heritage Park.

Up next, Toronto FC II hit the road to take on Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, July 6. Kick-off from Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Hassan Ayari 4' (Nathaniel Edwards)

ORL - Noham Abdellaoui 40' (Jhon Solís)

TOR - Antone Bossenberry 80'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Jhon Solís 69' (caution)

Lineups:

ORLANDO CITY B - Carlos Mercado (C); Riyon Tori, Hayden Sargis, Noham Abdellaoui, Tahir Reid-Brown (Shawn Platts 84'); Dylan Judelson (Zinedine Rodriguez 89'), Jhon Solís, Dyson Clapier (Justin Hylton 66'), Favian Loyola, Bernardo Rhein; Shakur Mohammed

Substitutes Not Used: Tristan Himes, Pedro Cruz, Noah Levis, Jake Basinet

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Reid Fisher (Antone Bossenberry 79'), Ythallo, Richard Chukwu (Patrick McDonald 79'); Costa Iliadis (Micah Chisholm 46'), Lucas Olguin, Mark Fisher (C) Nathaniel Edwards; Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 79'), Hassan Ayari (Tim Fortier 90')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Pablo Patrick-Galvez, Stefan Kapor, Joseph Melto Quiah

MEDIA NOTES

Hassan Ayari scored his 10th career goal for Toronto FC II.

TFC Academy product Antone Bossenberry scored his first goal for TFC II, becoming the fifth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2025 season.

Costa Iliadis started his first match for Toronto FC II.







