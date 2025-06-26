Toronto FC Goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario Selected to Compete in MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars at 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

June 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







MLS NEXT Pro announced today that Toronto FC goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario has been selected to compete in Goalie Wars at the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T. The competition will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, July 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

De Rosario is one of four goalkeepers selected to compete in the fan-favourite event, in addition to Eldin Jakupović (Chattanooga FC), Pedro Cruz (Houston Dynamo 2) and Carlos Mercado (Orlando City B). He becomes the second goalkeeper in club history to participate in the event, following teammate Luka Gavran, who represented Toronto FC II in Goalie Wars at the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

"I'm honoured to be selected for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars," said Adisa De Rosario. "It's going to be an incredible opportunity to showcase myself and compete alongside top goalkeepers from across the league. I'm grateful to my teammates, the staff and the Club for supporting me every day and I look forward to the chance to bring the championship belt back to Toronto."

The four goalkeepers will compete head-to-head in a single-elimination tournament, defending their own net while trying to score on their opponent by throwing, kicking or drop-kicking the ball. It will be a back-and-forth battle for three 90-second rounds (two semi-finals and a championship round) as the goalkeepers test their shot-stopping abilities and goalscoring touch. New this year, each keeper will have an opportunity to play one "Bonus Ball" per round, worth two points instead of one if scored. The winner of Goalie Wars will be awarded a one-of-a-kind custom championship belt, presented by last year's champion, Chituru Odunze of Crown Legacy FC.

"Adisa's growth over the past few years has been exceptional and he has truly earned this moment," said TFC II Assistant and Goalkeeping Coach David Monsalve. "His athleticism, sharp reflexes and comfort on the ball make him a standout competitor. He embodies what it means to be a Homegrown player and we're proud to see him represent the club in this year's Goalie Wars."

De Rosario, 20, has recorded 35 saves in 12 appearances for Toronto FC II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Alongside fellow Goalie Wars participant Eldin Jakupović of Chattanooga FC, De Rosario has kept a league-leading five clean sheets for the Young Reds this season. The California-born shot-stopper originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in 2015 and progressed through the ranks before signing a professional contract with TFC II on March 24, 2023. Earlier this year, De Rosario signed a Homegrown contract with Toronto FC on February 7, 2025, becoming the 35th player in club history to sign for the First Team from the Toronto FC Academy.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.