Toronto FC II Scores Two before Half to Take Down Inter Miami CF II

June 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (5W-5L-3T, 18 points) recorded a 2 - 0 victory over Inter Miami CF II (4W-8L-2T, 14 points) on Thursday evening, courtesy of goals from Micah Chisholm and Marko Stojadinovic at York Lions Stadium.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made five changes from Sunday's side that started against FC Cincinnati 2 with Mark Fisher, Stefan Kapor, Patrick McDonald, Tim Fortier and Joshua Nugent coming in for Ythallo, Hassan Ayari, Michael Sullivan, Antone Bossenberry and Jahmarie Nolan.

The Young Reds capitalized on a fast start, breaking the deadlock early with a slick passing sequence through the midfield that ended with Malik Henry squaring the ball for Micah Chisholm to slot home.

The 11th minute goal marked Chisholm's first professional goal and Henry's third assist of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

TFC II doubled their advantage moments before the half-time whistle with a goal crafted in similar fashion. This time, Lucas Olguin played a perfectly-weighted through ball to Malik Henry, whose lay-off was cooly tapped in by the onrushing Marko Stojadinovic.

The 43rd minute strike marked Stojadinovic's second goal of the campaign and Henry's second assist of the Thursday night affair.

TFC II came close to adding a third through Patrick McDonald who had a powerful left-footed attempt from outside of the box hit the crossbar.

The hosts played out the second half in professional fashion, with goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario on hand to make several crucial saves to preserve the club's fifth clean sheet of the campaign as the Young Reds secured the 2-0 victory and all three points from York Lions Stadium.

Following a bye-week next up, TFC II travel to face Orlando City B on Wednesday, June 25. Kick-off from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Micah Chisholm 11' (Malik Henry)

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic 43' (Malik Henry)

Misconduct Summary:

MIA - Giovanni Ferraina 46' (caution)

MIA - Daniel Sumalla 60' (caution)

TOR - Andrei Dumitru 65' (caution)

MIA - Preston Plambeck 76' (caution)

TOR - Adisa De Rosario 79' (caution)

TOR - Richard Chukwu 89' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Mark Fisher (C), Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor (Richard Chukwu 65'), Micah Chisholm; Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin, Patrick McDonald; Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 76'), Tim Fortier (Andrei Dumitru 46'), Joshua Nugent (Joseph Melto Quiah 82')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Will Caldwell

INTER MIAMI CF II - Matias Marin; Tyler Hall, Daniel Sumalla, Giovanni Ferraina (C), Ezequiel Abadia-Reda; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Ricardo Montenegro, Santiago Ledesma (Preston Plambeck 74'), Alejandro Flores (Derrek Martinez 73'); Daniel Pinter, Cohen Yuval (Diego Rey 82')

Substitutes Not Used: Ivan Schmid, Samuel Basabe, Victor Fung, Theo Vorenkamp

MEDIA NOTES

- Micah Chisholm scored his first goal for Toronto FC II.

- Malik Henry recorded two assists in a single match for the first time in his TFC II career.

- Joseph Melto Quiah made his Young Reds debut as a second-half substitute, becoming the tenth player to make his club debut during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

- Adisa De Rosario kept his fifth clean sheet of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.







