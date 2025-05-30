Sullivan Lifts Toronto FC II over Crown Legacy FC

May 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II (4W-5L-2T, 14 points) earned a 1-0 victory against Crown Legacy FC (3W-3L-4T, 15 points) on Friday evening, courtesy of Michael Sullivan's second-half game-winner at York Lions Stadium.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made four changes to the lineup that started against Huntsville City FC last Friday, with Micah Chisholm, Lucas Olguin, Markus Cimermancic and Jahmarie Nolan coming in for Richard Chukwu, Andrei Dumitru, Patrick McDonald and Joshua Nugent.

The hosts came close to opening the scoring early in the first half, first through Malik Henry's powerful drive from a tight angle followed shortly by Hassan Ayari's curled effort that narrowly missed the far post. The early pressure mounted as Jahmarie Nolan burst through on a breakaway, only to be denied twice in quick succession by a pair of sharp saves from goalkeeper Isaac Walker.

Nolan nearly found a breakthrough moments later, with Walker producing another reflex stop to keep out the Jamaican forward, before Markus Cimermancic's side-footed finish from close range crashed off the crossbar to remain goalless heading into the break.

TFC II started the second half on the front foot and much like the first half, came within inches of striking first, this time as Marko Stojadinovic's ferocious strike rattled off the post.

The Young Reds finally broke the deadlock when captain Michael Sullivan latched onto a long pass from Markus Cimermancic, created space and dribbled past defender Daniel Moore before unleashing an unstoppable left-footed strike into the roof of the net.

The 58th minute goal marked the former Pitt midfielder's first at York Lions Stadium and Cimermancic's first assist of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

TFC II's defensive rearguard remained firm for the rest of the match, delivering a composed and disciplined performance to preserve the lead. The collective effort ensured Sullivan's second-half strike stood as the game-winner on the night, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory and all three points from York Lions Stadium.

Toronto FC II hit the road next to take on FC Cincinnati II on Sunday, June 8. Kick-off from NKU Soccer Stadium in Highland Heights, Kentucky is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Michael Sullivan 58' (Markus Cimermancic)

Misconduct Summary:

CLFC - Andrej Subotić 42' (caution)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic 64' (caution)

CLFC - Thiago 90' (caution)

TOR - Mark Fisher 90+1' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Ythallo, Micah Chisholm; Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 66'), Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin, Hassan Ayari (Mark Fisher 81', Patrick McDonald 90+4'); Michael Sullivan (C), Markus Cimermancic (Antone Bossenberry 66'), Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 73')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Pablo Patrick-Galvez, Andrei Dumitru, Joseph Melto Quiah

CROWN LEGACY FC - Isaac Walker; Yves Tcheuyap (Ferna Ferreira 90+6'), Assane Ouedraogo, Wyatt Holt, JahLane Forbes (Daniel Moore 46'); Emmanuel Uchegbu (Rocket Ritarita 52'), Erik Peña Boardman (Thiago 72'), Baye Coulibaly, Andrej Subotić (Brian Romero 72'); Aron John (C), Leo Bartolović (Dylan Sing 52')

Substitutes Not Used: Kai Longanecker, Mikah Thomas, Magic Smalls

MEDIA NOTES

- Markus Cimermancic recorded his first assist of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

- The Young Reds kept their fourth clean sheet of the 2025 campaign.







