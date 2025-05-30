Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at Orlando City B

May 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - League leaders Chattanooga FC will look to win four consecutive matches for the first time since joining MLS NEXT Pro when it travels to face Orlando City B on Sunday evening.

CFC won the first encounter between the two sides back on April 5th at Finley Stadium as Daniel Mangarov and Keegan Ancelin scored late in a 2-0 victory. The teams will meet once more back in Florida on August 9th.

The Boys in Blue are looking to build on three consecutive one-goal margin wins in the league, while Orlando is looking to bounce back after a 3-0 defeat by Atlanta United 2 last time out.

What they're saying

Head Coach Chris Nugent touched on some of the areas the team has been focusing on this week in training ahead of the match in Kissimmee on Sunday evening.

"In training this week, we've been focusing on how we're going to build and press and just ironing that out," said Nugent. "What we do to create chances is always the key for me."

Nugent also explained what the key factor has been for the team to win several close matches in succession.

"It's the unity in the team and the selflessness of our players. They fight and battle with each other. Some players are maybe not getting the playing time they hope for, but you see them celebrating the wins and victories together. The players have very high standards for themselves and for the club and the same goes for the coaching staff. It's always about trying to be a little bit better than we were the day before."

Know the opponent

Orlando City B is coached by Manuel Goldberg, who is in his second season at the helm of the young Lions. The team brings a 4-5-1 (14 pts.) record into the meeting on Sunday night.

Shak Mohammed leads the team with six league goals on the season, while Justin Ellis has provided the most assists for the team with three.

Match info

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park | Kissimmee, Florida

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET Sunday, June 1

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | Talent: Jon Gross

Internet Radio: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

Referees:

Mario Maric

Head Referee

Chana Forstall

Assistant Referee 1

Fritz Barberousse

Assistant Referee 2

Russell Miller

4th Official







