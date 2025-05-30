Toronto FC II (1) - Crown Legacy FC (0) Postgame Summary

May 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Michael Sullivan 58 ' (M arkus Cimermancic)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CLFC - A ndrej Subotić 42' (caution)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic 64' (caution)

CLFC - Thiago 90' (caution)

TOR - Mark Fisher 90+1' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 4-5-2 14 points

Crown Legacy FC 3-3-4 15 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Ythallo, Micah Chisholm; Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 66'), Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin, Hassan Ayari (Mark Fisher 81', Patrick McDonald 90+4') ; Michael Sullivan (C), Markus Cimermancic (Antone Bossenberry 66'), Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 73')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Pablo Patrick-Galvez, Andrei Dumitru, Joseph Melto Quiah

CROWN LEGACY FC - Isaac Walker; Yves Tcheuyap (Ferna Ferreira 90+5'), Assane Ouedraogo, Wyatt Holt, JahLane Forbes (Daniel Moore 46') ; Emmanuel Uchegbu (Rocket Ritarita 52'), Erik Peña Boardman (Thiago 72'), Baye Coulibaly, Andrej Subotić (Brian Romero 72') ; Aron John (C), Leo Bartolović (Dylan Sing 52')

Substitutes Not Used: Kai Longanecker, Mikah Thomas, Magic Smalls

MEDIA NOTES

Markus Cimermancic recorded his first assist of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Toronto FC II kept their fourth clean sheet of the 2025 campaign.







