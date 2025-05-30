Crown Legacy FC Falls at Toronto FC II

May 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TORONTO - Crown Legacy FC fell on the road 1-0 to Toronto FC II at York Lions Stadium on Friday night. Goalkeeper Isaac Walker recorded eight saves on the night while CLTFC defender Jahlane Forbes made his first appearance back since suffering an injury on Aug. 18, 2024.

Toronto scored the lone goal in the 58th minute of the match after Markus Cimermancic launched a lofted through ball from his own half to Michael Sullivan in stride towards goal, who then rounded his defender one-on-one and ripped a left-footed shot that found the roof of the net.

Crown Legacy FC (3-3-4, 15 points) returns home for a midweek matchup against New York Red Bulls II on Wednesday, June 4 when the Club hosts its annunal Pups at the Pitch event. Kickoff at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Charlotte FC defender Jahlane Forbes returned to the pitch for the first time since August 18, 2024 after suffering an injury.

17-year-old Academy goalkeeper Kai Longanecker made his first career appearance on the bench for CLFC.

Goalkeeper Isaac Walker recorded eight saves.

Defender Assane Ouedraogo led all players in touches (118), passes (101) and successful passes (87).

Defender Yves Tcheuyap led all players in crosses with four. Scoring Summary:

58' - TOR - Michael Sullivan (Markus Cimermancic) Disciplinary Summary:

42' - CLFC - Andrej Subotić (Caution Y)

64' - TOR - Markus Cimermancic (Caution Y)

90' - CLFC - Thiago Rodrigues (Caution Y)

90'+'1 - TOR - Mark Fisher (Caution Y)

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Yves Tcheuyap (Ferna Ferreira - 90'+5'), Assane Ouedraogo, Wyatt Holt, Jahlane Forbes (Danile Moore - 46'); Erik Peña (Thiago Rodrigues - 72'), Baye Coulibaly; Andrej Subotić (Brian Romero - 72'), Aron John (C), Leo Bartolović (Dylan Sing - 52'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Rocket Ritarita - 52')

Unused Subs: Kai Longanecker (GK); Mikah Thomas; Magic Smalls

Toronto FC II Starting XI:

Adisa De Rosario (GK); Micah Chrisholm, Reid Fisher, Ythallo Ryckelm Rodrigues de Olivera; Hassan Ayari (Mark Fisher - 81', Patrick McDonald - 90'+4'), Lucas Olguin, Markus Cimermancic (Antone Bossenberry - 66'), Marko Stojadinovic, Jahmaire Nolan (Constantinos Ilidis - 73'); Malik Henry (Josh Nugent - 66'), Michael Sullivan (C)

Unused Subs: Shafique Wilson (GK); Pablo Patrick Galvez; Andrei Dumitru, Joseph Melto Quiah







