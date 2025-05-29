Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Toronto FC II

May 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC is set to travel North of the border to take on Toronto FC II tomorrow, May 30 at York Lions Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scouting Report

Toronto FC II enters the match sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference table with a 3W-5L-2D record (11 points) and a -6 goal differential. The home side is led on the offensive end of the pitch by Hassan Ayari (Two goals, 15 key passes) and Dekwon Barrow (Two goals, seven key passes). Goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario has held down the back line for TFC II, having posted the second-most clean sheets in MLS NEXT Pro (three) while ranking in the top 10 of saves this season (25).

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming its fourth-straight match unbeaten, blanking FC Cincinnati 2 in its last time out at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on May 25. Nigerian forward Emmanuel Uchegbu got the scoring started for CLFC in the ninth minute, muscling off his defender to win the ball in the midfield before cutting inside and ripping a left-footed shot from 20-yards out. The two sides battled it out until second half stoppage time, where a forced turnover gave Crown Legacy the opportunity to get on the counter, allowing Aron John to slide a pass out of reach of the keeper for Academy product Rocket Ritarita to finish at close range.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC at Toronto FC II

Venue: York Lions Stadium, Toronto, Ontario

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming Information: MLSNEXTPro.com







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 29, 2025

