Official Statement from Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium RE: May 31st Alabama Beavers Game Postponement

May 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







In regard to the Alabama Beavers' decision to postpone their game originally scheduled for May 31 due to weather concerns, Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium would like to clarify the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

As the hosting venue, Wicks Family Field is fully operational and ready to accommodate the game. Our facility features a cork-filled turf field designed to withstand heavy rainfall and continue safe play under wet conditions. Per standard protocol, the venue only mandates postponement in the event of lightning within an 8-mile radius.

Prior to the decision, the Alabama Beavers were given the option to proceed with the game or postpone, acknowledging that weather conditions could potentially impact their ability to mark football-specific field lines. Ultimately, the decision to postpone was made at the discretion of the Alabama Beavers.

Wicks Family Field remains committed to providing a safe, professional, and reliable playing surface for all teams and events.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.