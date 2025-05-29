Sporting KC II Announces Venue Change for June 7 Match at Houston Dynamo 2

May 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the team's regular season road game at Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday, June 7, will now be played at Shell Energy Stadium at 7 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at SaberCats Stadium.

Before taking on Houston Dynamo 2, Sporting KC II will host Colorado Rapids 2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Sunday, June 1. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10, and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.







