Sporting KC II Announces Venue Change for June 7 Match at Houston Dynamo 2
May 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II News Release
Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the team's regular season road game at Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday, June 7, will now be played at Shell Energy Stadium at 7 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The match was originally scheduled to take place at SaberCats Stadium.
Before taking on Houston Dynamo 2, Sporting KC II will host Colorado Rapids 2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Sunday, June 1. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10, and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 29, 2025
- Official Statement from Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium RE: May 31st Alabama Beavers Game Postponement - Huntsville City Football Club
- Sporting KC II Announces Venue Change for June 7 Match at Houston Dynamo 2 - Sporting Kansas City II
- Philadelphia Union II Add Forward Malik Jakupovic to MLS NEXT Pro Roster - Philadelphia Union II
- Columbus Crew Draws Nashville SC 2-2 - Columbus Crew 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Kansas City II Stories
- Sporting KC II Announces Venue Change for June 7 Match at Houston Dynamo 2
- Sporting KC II Suffers 3-0 Defeat to LAFC 2 on Friday Night
- Sporting KC II Hosts LAFC 2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Friday Night Matchup
- Sporting KC II Earns Second Straight Shutout in Scoreless Draw with the Town FC
- Sporting KC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Beau Barren to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract