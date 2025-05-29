Revolution II Sign Forward Michael Tsicoulias

May 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II have signed forward Michael Tsicoulias to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the remainder of the 2025 season, with an additional one-year club option for 2026.

Tsicoulias, 22, inks his first professional contract with New England after playing his senior season of collegiate soccer at the University of New Hampshire in 2024. With the Wildcats, Tsicoulias tallied two goals and one assist across 17 matches played, including nine starts.

Hailing from Newton, Mass., Tsicoulias began his collegiate career at the University of Virginia, where he recorded three goals and one assist in 38 appearances. The striker earned two consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) All-Academic Team accolades (2022 and 2023), while also being named to the 2022-23 ACC Honor Roll.

A Revolution Academy product, Tsicoulias returns to New England after graduating from the club's youth ranks in 2021. The striker became the 11th Revolution Academy product to launch his professional career with Revolution II during the club's inaugural campaign in 2020. In parts of two seasons with New England's second team, dating back to USL League One, Tsicoulias scored two goals and logged 14 appearances.

Revolution II continues their heavy stretch of five straight road games on Saturday, May 31, with a visit to Eastern Conference side New York City FC II at Belson Stadium. The match kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with Jake Griffith calling the play-by-play.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II sign forward Michael Tsicoulias to a one-year professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, with an additional one-year club option for 2026, on May 29, 2025.

MICHAEL TSICOULIAS

Pronunciation: MY-kuhl sick-OO-lee-us

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: Dec. 9, 2002 (Boston, Mass.)

Hometown: Newton, Mass.

Height: 5-8

Weight: 150

College: University of New Hampshire (2024), University of Virginia (2021-2023)

Nationality: United States

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II on May 29, 2025.







