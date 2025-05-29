Philadelphia Union II Add Forward Malik Jakupovic to MLS NEXT Pro Roster

May 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed Philadelphia Union Academy forward Malik Jakupovic to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract and will be added to Union II's active roster immediately.

"Malik brings an undeniable presence in the box and has been a consistent threat in front of the goal at the Academy level," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter. "We're excited to help him take the next step as he transitions into the Union II environment."

Jakupovic joined the Philadelphia Union Academy in 2023 at the age of 14 and has since featured for the U15, U16, and U18 squads. In 2024, he was named to the Generation adidas Cup Rising XI, in recognition of his standout performances. Internationally, Jakupovic has earned three call-ups to the U16 U.S. Youth National Team, making his debut in September 2024 during a training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Malik Jakupovic to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on May 29, 2025.

Name: Malik Jakupovic

Position: Forward

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 168 lbs

Born: June 24, 2009

Birthplace: Sterling Heights, MI

Hometown: Sterling Heights, MI

Citizenship: United States, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Acquired: Philadelphia Union II sign forward Malik Jakupovic.







