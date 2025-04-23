Union II remain unbeaten

April 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II picked up their second win of the season with a 4-1 victory against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium on Wednesday night. In the first half, forward Sal Olivas scored in the 20th minute to put Union II in the lead. In the second half, forward Stas Korzeniowski scored in the 59th minute to double the lead. Midfielder Nick Pariano converted a penalty in the 73rd minute to extend Union II's lead to 3-0. In the 87th minute, Eligio Guarino scored to cut New York's deficit to 3-1. A minute later, midfielder Giovanny Sequera scored his first professional goal to secure all three points on the road.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to Finley Stadium to play Chattanooga FC on Saturday, May 3 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

New York City FC II (1) - Philadelphia Union II (4)

Belson Stadium (New York, New York)

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Kyle Averill

AR1: Sharon Gingrich

AR2: Kendall McCardell

4TH: Ariel Raban

Weather: 68 degrees and cloudy

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - S. Olivas (C. Sullivan, N. Pierre) 20'

PHI - S. Korzeniowski (S. Olivas) 59'

PHI - N. Pariano (penalty kick) 73'

NYC - E. Guarino (S. Musu) 87'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (K. LeBlanc) 88'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

NYC - J. Lopez (ejected) 45+2'

PHI - S. Olivas (caution) 45+2'

NYC - Drew Baiera (caution) 59'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 85'

PHI - J. Johnson (caution) 90+1'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick; Isaiah LeFlore, Rafael Uzcátegui, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel; Cavan Sullivan (Markus Anderson 60'), CJ Olney (Giovanny Sequera 84'), David Vazquez (Jamir Johnson 84'), Nick Pariano; Stas Korzeniowski (Kellan LeBlanc 60'), Sal Olivas (Eddy Davis 60').

Substitutes not used: Daniel Elliott, Ramzi Qawasmy, Óscar Benítez, Leandro Soria.

New York City FC II: Maclean Learned; Drew Baiera, Prince Amponsah (Christopher Tiao 46'), Jonathan Lopez, Max Murray, Julien Lacher (Eligio Guarino 79'); Andrés Perea (Piero Elias 46'), Máximo Carrizo, Peter Molinari; Zidane Yañez (Collin McCamy 46'), Seymour Reid (Sebastiano Musu 79')

Substitutes not used: Pierce Infuso, Dylan McDermott, Brennan Klein, Jack Loura.

TEAM NOTES

Giovanny Sequera scored his first professional goal tonight.

Sal Olivas, Stas Korzeniowski, and Nick Pariano scored their second goals of the season.

With his goal tonight, Stas Korzeniowski has scored a goal in two consecutive matches.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.