Union II remain unbeaten
April 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II picked up their second win of the season with a 4-1 victory against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium on Wednesday night. In the first half, forward Sal Olivas scored in the 20th minute to put Union II in the lead. In the second half, forward Stas Korzeniowski scored in the 59th minute to double the lead. Midfielder Nick Pariano converted a penalty in the 73rd minute to extend Union II's lead to 3-0. In the 87th minute, Eligio Guarino scored to cut New York's deficit to 3-1. A minute later, midfielder Giovanny Sequera scored his first professional goal to secure all three points on the road.
Philadelphia Union II will travel to Finley Stadium to play Chattanooga FC on Saturday, May 3 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
New York City FC II (1) - Philadelphia Union II (4)
Belson Stadium (New York, New York)
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Kyle Averill
AR1: Sharon Gingrich
AR2: Kendall McCardell
4TH: Ariel Raban
Weather: 68 degrees and cloudy
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - S. Olivas (C. Sullivan, N. Pierre) 20'
PHI - S. Korzeniowski (S. Olivas) 59'
PHI - N. Pariano (penalty kick) 73'
NYC - E. Guarino (S. Musu) 87'
PHI - Giovanny Sequera (K. LeBlanc) 88'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
NYC - J. Lopez (ejected) 45+2'
PHI - S. Olivas (caution) 45+2'
NYC - Drew Baiera (caution) 59'
PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 85'
PHI - J. Johnson (caution) 90+1'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick; Isaiah LeFlore, Rafael Uzcátegui, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel; Cavan Sullivan (Markus Anderson 60'), CJ Olney (Giovanny Sequera 84'), David Vazquez (Jamir Johnson 84'), Nick Pariano; Stas Korzeniowski (Kellan LeBlanc 60'), Sal Olivas (Eddy Davis 60').
Substitutes not used: Daniel Elliott, Ramzi Qawasmy, Óscar Benítez, Leandro Soria.
New York City FC II: Maclean Learned; Drew Baiera, Prince Amponsah (Christopher Tiao 46'), Jonathan Lopez, Max Murray, Julien Lacher (Eligio Guarino 79'); Andrés Perea (Piero Elias 46'), Máximo Carrizo, Peter Molinari; Zidane Yañez (Collin McCamy 46'), Seymour Reid (Sebastiano Musu 79')
Substitutes not used: Pierce Infuso, Dylan McDermott, Brennan Klein, Jack Loura.
TEAM NOTES
Giovanny Sequera scored his first professional goal tonight.
Sal Olivas, Stas Korzeniowski, and Nick Pariano scored their second goals of the season.
With his goal tonight, Stas Korzeniowski has scored a goal in two consecutive matches.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 23, 2025
- Carolina Core FC Earns a Point on the Road in Tough Divisional Matchup - Carolina Core FC
- Union II remain unbeaten - Philadelphia Union II
- Revolution II Play Columbus Crew 2 to a 2-2 Draw on Wednesday - New England Revolution II
- Colorado Rapids 2 Play First Home Match of the Season against Minnesota United FC 2 - Colorado Rapids 2
- Sporting KC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Kael Taylor to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Tacoma Defiance Travels to Sporting KC II for Wednesday Night Matchup - Tacoma Defiance
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.