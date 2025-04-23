Tacoma Defiance Travels to Sporting KC II for Wednesday Night Matchup

April 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Tacoma Defiance midfielder Peter Kingston

(Tacoma Defiance) Tacoma Defiance midfielder Peter Kingston(Tacoma Defiance)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance travels to Sporting KC II on Wednesday, April 23 at Swope Park (4:00 p.m PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

Tacoma most recently defeated USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC 2-1 in the Third Round of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 15 at Starfire Stadium. Osaze De Rosario scored the game-winning goal in the second half of extra time. The club will now face the Portland Timbers in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday, May 6 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Paramount + / CBS Sports Network).

In league play, Tacoma fell 3-2 to LAFC2 on Thursday, April 10 at Titan Stadium. De Rosario scored a brace in the contest and leads all of MLS NEXT Pro with five goals. Defiance has scored 12 goals through four matches, tied for third in MLSNP. Tacoma has played fewer games than every other club ranked above it.

Following Wednesday's match, Tacoma returns home take on St. Louis CITY2 on Saturday, April 26 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com

Talent: Sam Goldfarb

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 23, 2025

Tacoma Defiance Travels to Sporting KC II for Wednesday Night Matchup - Tacoma Defiance

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.