Colorado Rapids 2 Play First Home Match of the Season against Minnesota United FC 2

April 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 will play its first home match of the season against Minnesota United FC 2 on Thursday night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff on April 24 is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The team is coming off of three consecutive wins against St. Louis CITY2, Portland Timbers 2 and most recently North Texas SC. The 2-3 victory at Choctaw Stadium was full of action, with the game-winning goal coming off the foot of Rapids Academy's Colton Swan in stoppage time. The goal marked Swan's third of the season and earned him the honor of MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 6.

Additional goals from Mamadou Billo Diop and Sam Bassett earned the team three points on the night. Diop's goal was notably the first of his professional career and added to his two goal contributions for the match as he also assisted on Bassett's 39th minute goal.

The team's three consecutive wins tied their all-time record for consecutive wins on the road, dating back to July of 2023.

Midfielder Daouda Amadou also set a record on the night, recording his 63rd appearance for the club, surpassing former midfielder Robinson Aguirre for the most appearances in Rapids 2 history.

The team's upcoming game will ask them to face off against an undefeated Minnesota United FC 2. The team's 3-0-0 record to start the season is also complimented by a clean sheet.

Leading goal scorer for Minnesota, Logan Dorsey, has a unique tie to the match, having spent his youth career playing with the Colorado Rapids Academy where he was coached under Rapids 2 Head Coach Erik Bushey for a portion of his time with the club. Dorsey graduated from the Rapids Academy in 2020, going on to play collegiate soccer at Gonzaga University. Dorsey was selected in the second round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by Minnesota and went on to sign a second team contract ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Should the Rapids earn three points on Thursday night, they will tie their all-time record for consecutive wins, which currently dates back to March-April of 2023 where the team went on a four-game winning streak.

