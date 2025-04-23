Sporting KC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Kael Taylor to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract

April 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy goalkeeper Kael Taylor to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract ahead of tonight's match against the Tacoma Defiance.

Amateur contracts are signed on a single-game basis, preserving Taylor's NCAA eligibility. He will be available for selection for the team's match against the Defiance tonight at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor, born and raised in Olathe, Kansas, joined the Academy ahead of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season in August 2024 and has played for the U-18s throughout the campaign. He originally played for Toca FC Elite 64 before joining Sporting KC's Academy. The goalkeeper travelled with the team to MLS NEXT Fest in December in Inidos, California and participated in SKC II's 2025 preseason presented by Central Bank.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi and Sporting KC II will look to pick up their first home points when they take on Tacoma tonight at 6 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com, and the match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

VITALS:

Kael Taylor

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthdate: 07/17/2008 (17 years old)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

Hometown: Olathe, Kansas

Birthplace: Olathe, Kansas

