Carolina Core FC Earns a Point on the Road in Tough Divisional Matchup

April 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Kennesaw, GA - Carolina Core FC came from behind twice to earn a point on the road in a matchup against divisional opponent Atlanta United 2.

Goal-Scoring Plays

ATL - Moises Tablante, 21st minute: A cross-field pass from forward Gabriel Wesseh found Moises Tablante in the 18-yard box, who dribbled past the defender before burying his shot into the top corner of the net.

CCFC - Drake Hadeed, 29th minute: A pass from Jacob Evans found the feet of midfielder Drake Hadeed, who unleashed a powerful strike from outside the penalty box and rifled the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

ATL - Gabriel Wesseh, 48th minute: After receiving the ball on the right flank, Gabriel Wesseh cut inside and dribbled just outside the penalty area before striking the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

CCFC - Paul Leonardi, 81st minute: Following a crisp string of passes on the right side of the penalty area, Ibrahim Covi found Paul Leonardi, who took a touch before beating the keeper from a tight angle with a low driven shot into the corner of the goal.

Postgame Notes

Drake Hadeed Grabs First Goal in MLS NEXT Pro

Attacking Excellence

Hard Earned Point on the Road

Drake Hadeed Grabs First Goal in MLS NEXT Pro

17-year-old Drake Hadeed, the youngest player on Carolina Core FC's roster, scored his first goal in MLS NEXT Pro during Wednesday night's matchup. This is not the midfielder's first time finding the back of the net while wearing CCFC's colors, with the midfielder having previously scored in the first game of the club's 2024 U.S. Open Cup campaign against Nova FC. The goal cements a positive performance by the Antigua and Barbuda international, who registered an 88% pass accuracy rate (21/24 passes completed) and attempted two shots on goal during the 68 minutes he played.

Attacking Excellence

The Foxes held a majority of possession (57%) throughout the match and turned that control into an attacking threat. CCFC excelled in most statistics throughout the match, generating 16 total shot attempts (nine shots on target) compared to ATL's six total shot attempts (three shots on target). Several players stood out in CCFC's forward presence, including midfielder Jacob Evans, who has now recorded five goal contributions in five MLSNP appearances (three goals and two assists) after an assist in tonight's match. Defender Paul Leonardi also put on a stellar display, taking advantage of the opportunities created in the second half to score CCFC's second goal of the match and help secure a 2-2 draw.

Hard Earned Point on the Road

Carolina Core FC earned a point on the road in a tightly contested match against Atlanta United 2. The Foxes would come from behind twice to level the match at 2-2 and bring CCFC up to eight points in MLS NEXT Pro this season, giving them the number eight seed in the current standings. Despite a save from Alex Sutton in the penalty shootout, The Core would be unable to earn an extra point, losing the penalty kick shootout, 5-4. However, the point is critical as it brings the High Point-based team into eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings- a valuable playoff spot. Ending a short road trip, The Foxes are unbeaten in all away games in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Aryeh Miller (Ibrahim Covi - 60'), Daniel Chica, Zion Scarlett (Jathan Juarez - 67'), Paul Leonardi; Santiago Cambindo (Alenga Charles - 74'), Facundo Canete; Drake Hadeed (Glory Nzingo - 67'), Jacob Evans, Josuha Rodriguez (David "Pachi" Polanco - 75').

Substitutes not used - Jonathan Bazaes, Derek Cuevas, Cristian Gregoire, Andrew Pannenberg.

Atlanta United 2 - Jayden Hibbert; Braden Dunham (Kaiden Moore - 85'), Ronan Wynne, Salvatore Mazzaferro, Nykolas Sessock; Cooper Sanchez (Adyn Torres - 67'), Javier Armas; Gabriel Wesseh (Patrick Weah - 67'), Ryan Carmichael (Ashton Gordon - 74'), Moises Tablante; Rodrigo Neri (Arif Kovac - 85').

Substitutes not used - Toto Majub, Jonathan Ransom.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC returns to Truist Point Stadium to host Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro on Saturday, April 26th, at 7:30pm. Tickets to the match are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs. Crown Legacy FC Tickets

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Atlanta United 2

April 23rd, 2025 - Fifth Third Stadium (Kennesaw, Georgia)

Carolina Core FC record: 1-2-3 (8 points - 8th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta United 2 record: 1-2-3 (7 points - 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 1 2

Atlanta United 2 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

ATL: Moises Tablante (Gabriel Wesseh) - 21'

CCFC: Drake Hadeed (Jacob Evans) - 29'

ATL: Gabriel Wesseh (Ryan Carmichael) - 48'

CCFC: Paul Leonardi (Ibrahim Covi) - 81'

Misconduct Summary:

ATL: Braden Dunham (caution) - 23'

CCFC: Aryeh Milller (caution) - 42'

CCFC: Daniel Chica (caution) - 47'

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez (caution) - 50'

ATL: Moises Tablante (caution) - 61'

ATL: Jayden Hibbert (caution) - 78'

CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco (caution) - 86'

ATL: Javier Armas (caution) - 87'

Referee: Jeremy Scheer

Assistant Referees: Austin Holt, Katarzyna Wasiak

Fourth Official: Alexandru Focea

Weather: Cloudy, 74 degrees.

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

