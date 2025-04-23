Revolution II Play Columbus Crew 2 to a 2-2 Draw on Wednesday

April 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (2-1-2; 10 pts.) dueled Columbus Crew 2 (0-3-2; 2 pt.), to a 2-2 draw at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night, collecting an additional point with the 4-1 penalty shootout victory. Forward Liam Butts tallied his third goal in as many games, while Academy product Cristiano Oliveira netted his first goal with his hometown club.

With tonight's draw, Revolution II have now collected points in four of their five games this season, including three shutouts. Additionally, New England remains unbeaten at home and is tied for the fewest goals conceded (3) in MLS NEXT Pro in 2025.

Columbus immediately began the night on the front foot, with Chris Rogers scoring only 42 seconds into the match. New England later found the equalizer in the 22nd minute, when Butts tapped a volley past Crew 2's goalkeeper for his third goal of the season. The Penn State product capitalized on a lifted pass from Sweden international Gabe Dahlin, who recorded his first professional assist in his second consecutive start with New England.

Despite the visitors pulling ahead in the 67th minute, New England equalized moments later with Oliveira burying a header. The Somerville, Mass. native capitalized on an assist from fellow Academy product Eric Klein, his first helper of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Klein, the 2023-24 Academy Player of the Year, has started in all five matches with Revolution II this season.

New England's defense, anchored by a center-back trio of Dahlin, Victor Souza, and Hesron Barry, held Columbus to just four shots to New England's season-high 23 shots. Souza, who has donned the captain's armband in all five matches this season, led Revolution II with five shots, including two on target in tonight's contest.

Four Academy graduates saw action in tonight's match, including Klein, Oliveira, Gevork Diarbian, and Damario McIntosh. Current Academy players Grant Emerhi and Judah Siqueira came off the bench as second-half substitutes, both marking their second appearances with Revolution II this season.

New England has a quick turnaround ahead, with a weekend match against New York City FC II on Saturday, April 26, at Gillette Stadium. The 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app with Josh Appel calling the play-by-play.

MATCH NOTES

F Liam Butts recorded his third goal of the season in tonight's match.

Somerville, Mass. native and Academy product Cristiano Oliveira netted his first MLS NEXT Pro goal with his hometown club.

M Eric Klein, a fellow Academy graduate, registered his first helper of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

F Marcos Dias paced New England's attack in key passes, tallying a season-high eight key passes on the night.

D Gabe Dahlin, a Sweden international, recorded his first professional assist in his second consecutive start tonight.

D Victor Souza, who has donned the captain's armband in all five matches this season, led Revolution II with five shots, including two on target.

18-year-old Ugandan M Allan Oyirwoth tallied three shots in his fourth straight start with the club.

New England notched a season-high 23 shots in the contest to Crew 2's four, with five attempts on target. Tonight's match marks the fourth consecutive game that Revolution II has recorded 10 or more shots this season.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #5

New England Revolution II 2 (4) vs. Columbus Crew 2 (1)

April 23, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Marie Durr

Assistant Referee: Zeno Cho (AR1)

Assistant Referee: Nicholas Seymour (AR2)

Fourth Official: Johnathan Luk

Weather: 71 degrees and sunny

Scoring Summary:

CLB - Chris Rogers 1 (Nico Rincon 1) 1'

NE - Liam Butts 3 (Gabe Dahlin 1) 22'

CLB - Chase Adams 2 (Unassisted) 67'

NE - Cristiano Oliveira 1 (Eric Klein 1) 78'

Misconduct Summary:

CLB - Malcolm Palacios (Yellow Card) 90+1'

CLB - Ibrahima Sy (Yellow Card) 90+4'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry, Victor Souza (C), Gabe Dahlin; Gevork Diarbian (Damario McIntosh 62'), Cristiano Oliveira (Judah Siqueira 79'), Allan Oyirwoth, Eric Klein; Marcos Dias, Alex Monis (Grant Emerhi 80'), Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 62').

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, Sage Kinner, Javaun Mussenden, Eli Ackerman.

Columbus Crew 2: Stanislav Lapkes; Tristan Brown, Owen Presthus, Chris Rogers, Keesean Ferdinand (Malcolm Palacios 57'), Quinton Elliot; Brent Adu-Gyamfi, Nico Rincon, Anthony Alaouieh (Juan Granda 88'); Chase Adams.

Substitutes Not Used: Deven Patel.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Columbus Crew 2

23 Shots 4

5 Shots (on Target) 2

9 Blocked Shots 1

0 Saves 3

13 Corner Kicks 2

5 Offsides 1

17 Fouls 6

472 (84.1%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 430 (83.5%)

