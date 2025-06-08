Revolution II's Match at Chicago Fire FC II Postponed
June 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New England Revolution II News Release
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Due to inclement weather, today's match between New England Revolution II and Chicago Fire FC II has been postponed. The Eastern Conference clash will resume on Monday, June 9, at SeatGeek Stadium. Monday's match kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with James Hadnot calling the action.
Check out the New England Revolution II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 8, 2025
- FC Cincinnati 2 Take Extra Point from Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- Revolution II's Match at Chicago Fire FC II Postponed - New England Revolution II
- Chicago Fire FC II Announces Schedule Update for June 8 Match against New England Revolution II - Chicago Fire FC II
- FC Cincinnati 2 (1) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution II Stories
- Revolution II's Match at Chicago Fire FC II Postponed
- Revolution II Visit Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday
- Two Revolution II Players Called up for International Duty in June
- Revolution II Defeat New York City FC II, 1-0
- Revolution II Visit Eastern Conference Rival New York City FC II