Revolution II's Match at Chicago Fire FC II Postponed

June 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Due to inclement weather, today's match between New England Revolution II and Chicago Fire FC II has been postponed. The Eastern Conference clash will resume on Monday, June 9, at SeatGeek Stadium. Monday's match kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with James Hadnot calling the action.







