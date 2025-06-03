Two Revolution II Players Called up for International Duty in June

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II forward Liam Butts (Guyana) and goalkeeper JD Gunn (Panama) have been called up by their respective senior national teams for the upcoming June FIFA international window. Additionally, Revolution Academy Under-18s forward Grant Emerhi has earned his first call-up to Lithuania's Under-19 National Team.

Butts eyes his international debut after registering his second call-up from Guyana for a pair of second-round Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. The Golden Jaguars will visit Nicaragua on June 6 (10:00 p.m. ET) and host Montserrat on June 10 (8:00 p.m. ET). Butts leads Revolution II's attack with a team-best five goals across nine appearances, eight of them starts, in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. The Penn State product also collected two appearances for New England's senior team in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup last month.

Gunn most recently featured for Panama in a friendly match against Peruvian club Universitario in January. The 25-year-old goalkeeper will join Panama for matches against Belize on June 7 (9:00 p.m. ET) and Nicaragua on June 10 (8:00 p.m. ET) in World Cup qualifiers. Gunn and Panama will then compete in three Concacaf Gold Cup fixtures against Guadeloupe (June 16, 7:00 p.m. ET), Guatemala (June 20, 10:00 p.m. ET) and Jamaica (June 24, 7:00 p.m. ET). In the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, the goalkeeper has kept two clean sheets in his five appearances.

A member of the Revolution Academy, Emerhi will suit up for Lithuania's U-19 side for the first time in the 2025 Under-19 Baltic Cup. Lithuania will play Latvia on June 6 and Estonia on June 8, as the team seeks its fourth title in the tournament. With Lithuania's U-17 team, the Mansfield, Mass. native owns two goals and one assist over 19 appearances. Emerhi has logged four appearances with Revolution II this season. With the Academy's U-18s, Emerhi has tallied seven goals and four assists in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign.

Last week, Academy U-14s midfielder Rikelme De Almeida participated in the U.S. Soccer Boys U-14 National Talent Identification Camp in Chula Vista, California, a mini-camp format that helps evaluate and inspire high-potential players while accelerating their development in an engaging and challenging environment. De Almeida, an Easton, Mass. native, recorded 14 goals and nine assists with the U-14s in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign.

Revolution II close their five-game road stretch on Sunday, June 8, with a visit to Chicago Fire FC II at SeatGeek Stadium. The Eastern Conference clash kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with James Hadnot calling the action.







