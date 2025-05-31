Revolution II Defeat New York City FC II, 1-0

May 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

QUEENS, N.Y. - New England Revolution II (4-3-3; 18 pts.) defeated New York City FC II (4-6-3; 17 pts.), 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at Belson Stadium on the campus of St. John's University. Homegrown Player Malcolm Fry, making his season debut today, provided the late heroics with the game-winning goal in the 89th minute. Fellow Academy graduate Max Weinstein, also making his first start of the season, recorded four saves to seal Revolution II's shutout victory. New England now owns four shutouts this season, tied for the MLS NEXT Pro lead.

Despite the Eastern Conference sides playing to a scoreless first half, New England found a spark through midfielder Allan Oyirwoth. The 18-year-old Ugandan delivered a long-range effort that forced New York City's goalkeeper to draw a punch-save in the eighth minute. Oyirwoth, who logged his seventh start of the season, will depart for international duty next week to join the Uganda Men's National Team after earning his third senior international call-up.

New England broke the deadlock in the closing stages of the match, as Fry slotted home the game-winning tally in the 89th minute. Fry, recording his first minutes today after returning from a leg injury, capitalized on a give-and-go into the penalty area with Academy midfielder Josh Partal, distributing the first assist of his professional career.

Partal, a Bangor, Maine native, registered two shots in his second appearance of the season. Fellow Academy product Michael Tsicoulias, a Newton, Mass. native who signed his first professional contract with Revolution II on Thursday, entered the match as a second-half substitute to collect his first appearance of the 2025 campaign.

On the defensive end, Weinstein collected his first clean sheet of the campaign. The Academy graduate was protected by a backline including Revolution II captain Victor Souza and Sweden international Gabe Dahlin in the center, with Homegrown Player Damario McIntosh and Academy defender Aidan Reilly on the wings. Reilly, a Pembroke, Mass. native, suited up for his first professional start, after becoming the 50th Academy product to make his professional debut with Revolution II last Saturday. Reilly played all 90 minutes in today's win.

Revolution II close their five-game road stretch next Sunday, June 8, with a visit to Chicago Fire FC II at SeatGeek Stadium. The Eastern Conference clash kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with James Hadnot providing the commentary.

MATCH NOTES

New England's four clean sheets are tied for the league-lead in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

Revolution II has now recorded points in seven of their first 10 matches to open the 2025 season.

Homegrown Player Malcolm Fry, a Groton, Mass. native, tallied the game-winning goal in his first appearance of the season. The forward logged 16 minutes off the bench in his return from a leg injury.

Academy M Josh Partal recorded the assist on Fry's goal, the first assist of his professional career.

GK Max Weinstein collected his first clean sheet of the season and the sixth of his professional career.

Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian led Revolution II's attack today with three shots, one on target. The Providence College alum owns a team-leading 23 shots this season.

Academy graduate and Newton, Mass. native Michael Tsicoulias made his season debut today, two days after signing with Revolution II.

D Aidan Reilly, a Pembroke, Mass. native, made his first professional start today at left back, following his professional debut with Revolution II last Saturday. The 18-year-old defender is the 50th Academy product to launch his professional career with Revolution II.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #10

New England Revolution II 1 vs. New York City FC II 0

May 31, 2025 - Belson Stadium (Queens, N.Y.)

Referee: Izlen Peksenar

Assistant Referee: Sharon Gingrich (AR1)

Assistant Referee: Carlos Morales-Lastra (AR2)

Fourth Official: Kyle Averill

Weather: 66 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Malcolm Fry 1 (Josh Partal 1) 89'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Aidan Reilly (Yellow Card) 30'

NYC - Peter Molinari (Yellow Card) 45'+2

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein; Aidan Reilly, Victor Souza (C), Gabe Dahlin (Cristiano Carlos 87'), Damario McIntosh; Gevork Diarbian, Allan Oyirwoth (Michael Tsicoulias 90'+8), Javaun Mussenden, Alex Monis (Josh Partal 46'); Marcos Dias, Liam Butts (Malcolm Fry 74')

Substitutes Not Used: Edwin Flores, Julian Chapman

New York City FC II: Alex Rando; Prince Amponsah (Dylan Thomas 90'), Max Murray, Collin McCamy, Chris Tiao (Jack Loura 64'); Peter Molinari, Uriel Zeitz (Eligio Guarino 72'), Piero Elias; Luka Sunjic, Julien Lacher, Sebastiano Musu

Substitutes Not Used: David Duque, Maclean Learned, Brennan Klein, Dylan McDermott, Matthew Pilkington

New England Revolution II Team Statistics New York City FC II

9 Shots 7

3 Shots (on Target) 4

3 Blocked Shots 0

4 Saves 2

5 Corner Kicks 2

4 Offsides 6

13 Fouls 10

325 (75.1%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 420 (85.2%)







