Colorado Rapids 2 Face off against Sporting KC II for Second Time this Season

May 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 face off against Sporting KC II for the second time this season on Sunday afternoon at Children's Mercy Victory Field. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 is back on the road this week after a tough 3-0 loss against The Town FC last Sunday. Despite a handful of chances in the first half from the trio of Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Daouda Amadou and Matthew Senanou, the Rapids were unable to find the back of the net before the half. On the other side of the pitch, The Town FC was able to find the opener in the 38th off the foot of forward Nonso Adimabua.

The second half momentum started strong for Colorado with Wayne Frederick and Stewart-Baynes creating a dangerous opportunity right off the bat. However, the momentum was temporarily stifled by a rain delay just a few minutes later.

The Town FC came out of the break as the stronger side and ended the game with two more goals for three points on the night.

Heading into Sunday's game, Rapids 2 will look to build on their first performance against Sporting KC II, which ended in a 3-0 result in Colorado's favor. Leading goal scorer Stewart-Baynes opened the scoring in the 17th minute, followed shortly after by a headed goal from Michael Edwards.

Highlighting the match was forward Alex Harris' 83rd minute goal, which marked his first as a professional since joining the Rapids organization as a SuperDraft pick at the beginning of the 2025 MLS season.

In addition to a three-goal victory, Rapids 2 also recorded their third clean sheet of the season with Zackory Campagnolo in goal.

Sporting KC II has struggled to put together results this season as they are still looking for their first win. The team currently sits in last place in the Western Conference table with a 0-7-3 record and only seven goals scored in 10 matches.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.