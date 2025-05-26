Colorado Rapids 2 Fall to the Town FC, 0-3

May 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (5-4-2, 17 pts.) lost to The Town FC (4-3-2, 15 pts.) by a final score of 0-3 on Sunday Night. The away side earned all three points in the match at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Colorado began the game with a majority of possession in the first 15 minutes but were unable to break down The Town's defense.

In a tightly contested first half with opportunities on both ends, The Town would open the scoring in the 38th minute with a quick counterattack finished off by forward Nonso Adimabua.

After a few more attacks on both ends, the halftime whistle blew with The Town up 0-1 on Rapids 2.

Coming out of the break, Wayne Frederick created a chance by dribbling through the right side of The Town's defense. The midfielder then slid a cross into the path of forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes, whose first-time shot hit The Town's last defender, keeping the ball from crossing the line.

After seven minutes of play in the second half, the referee stopped the match due to inclement weather in the area. Both teams were sent to the locker rooms and not to return to the pitch until the weather cleared.

When the weather subsided and the teams returned to the pitch, the momentum swung further in The Town's direction.

In the 69th minute, Missael Rodriguez added the second goal off of a set piece.

A third goal for The Town was scored in the 77th Minute by Nick Fernandez.

When the final whistle blew, The Town FC claimed all three points thanks to their 0-3 scoreline.

Rapids 2 will shift their focus to Sunday, June 1, on the road against Sporting Kansas City II. Kickoff at Children's Mercy Victory Field is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. MT with coverage on MLSNEXTPro.com.

**

Notables:

D Anderson Rosa made his first start with Rapids 2 since April 27 after being sidelined with an injury.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 HEAD COACH ERIK BUSHEY

On the Match...

"A tough game. Congratulations to The Town, they're a nice team with technical ability. They play good soccer. The goal hurt in the first half. We didn't bring the energy commensurate with winning or energy that we're certainly capable of. If you can fight through that a little bit and come out unscathed, you have a chance to change the game maybe at the break, if not before. The goal was a setback. We didn't defend it well and they played it very well. Halftime comes, a chance to right the ship a little bit. The weather is what it is. Both teams had to play in it. Both teams had to take on the delay, so that really is a moot point for the most part. I think we put in the effort to push, and then we made some mistakes and got punished. Ultimately, that had a lot to do with the game. I'm disappointed because I know the team, and we're a lot better than what we showed, so I feel disappointed when we're capable of more and don't execute, perform, or work in the way that we're capable of doing so. Tough game. We'll learn from it and move on."

On the Delay...

"We knew the threat was going to be there tonight. There was a minor delay before the game. It was nice that we got started and when the delay came in the second half, so we just addressed the team. We came out of the locker room in a good way and Wayne did wonderfully to get in the box like that and help create the chance for Kimani [Stewart-Baynes]. So we were feeling better, then the delay came. I felt enough had been said. It really was about letting the players be and then doing our best to help them get physically ready before we went back out. What I thought at that point, other than hoping that there wouldn't be another delay, was that maybe the wet and kind of ugly conditions might play into our favor. It just might add to the story. We didn't really get back on that same track, and we probably needed a play to help us do that, a play to help us change the game. But if you're waiting for a play, then you might find yourself waiting too long. That's probably what we did tonight instead of making something happen. We were waiting or needing something to go in our favor."







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.