Colorado Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo and Forward Colton Swan Called up to U.S. U-18 Men's National Team for UEFA Friendship Cup

May 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo and forward Colton Swan have been called up to the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team for the upcoming UEFA Friendship Cup, U.S. Soccer announced today. The pair will join the national team from May 28 through June 11 in Nyon, Switzerland, under Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc.

The tournament will be conducted in a two-group format with all participating teams guaranteed four matches, which include three group stage games, and a crossover fixture based on the final group standings.

The U-18s will kick off the tournament with a match against France on June 1. The team will then face Argentina on June 4 and Australia on June 7 and a to be determined opponent on June 10.

All matches will be streamed live on **UEFA.tv** or at **UEFA's official YouTube channel**.

This will be Campagnolo's third call up to the U-18 side, most recently joining the team for a set of international friendlies in Spain where he recorded his first minutes with the team in matches against Norway and Morocco.

Campagnolo's national team experience extends to the country's U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-19 sides. The goalkeeper made his first official national team debut with the U-15s in 2022 at the Torneo Delle Nazioni in Italy, playing in three matches against Slovenia, Italy and Portugal. He has since gone on to record 10 caps at the youth national team level.

Campagnolo currently occupies a spot on the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Rapids 2. In the 2025 season, Campagnolo has recorded three clean sheets in six appearances for the team and has helped in Rapids 2's current fourth place standing in the Western Conference.

The U-18 roster inclusion will mark the first international call up of Swan's career. A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Swan joined the Rapids Academy from Michigan Jaguars FC ahead of the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season. The forward competed with the club's U-17 team and helped lead the team to a spot in the 2023-24 MLS NEXT Cup after finishing as the runner-up in MLS NEXT Pro Pathway Western Conference. He also competed with Colorado Rapids 2 in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, recording two goals and one assist in 15 appearances.

In the current season, Swan has spent a majority of his time with the MLS NEXT Pro side. In 11 appearances, Swan has recorded three goals and one assist. He has been a young standout player in the league, earning the title of MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month for his impressive run of performances across April.







