Real Monarch Cruise Past Portland Timbers 2 Courtesy of Tyler Wolff's Four Goal Contributions

May 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro) News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (3-2-3, 13pts, 12th West) defeats Portland Timbers 2 (4-6-2, 15pts, 9th west) in a beautiful weeknight match at Zions Bank Stadium.

Real Monarchs starting XI saw five changes from its last match against Colorado ten days ago; Tyler Wolff, Giovanni Caldron, and Dominic Berrios all entered the starting rotation. Kobe Joseph Henry made his first appearance with Real Monarchs since March 23rd against the Colorado Rapids 2, a 2-2 draw. Brayan Sandoval featured in the midweek starting XI making his first start for the Real Monarchs in four appearances since arriving from Millonarios FC last month.

The match's opening goal came from Real Monarchs left-back Ruben Mesalles in the 5th minute after a throw-in caught the Timbers 2 back line completely off guard. Mesalles' goal doubled his professional account to the second of his career, coming in back-to-back games. Wolff looked strong in his 90 minute shift from the get go on the right side. RSL's winger assisted Mesalles' and Touray's goals and added a brace of his own scoring in the 17' and 54'.

Max Kerkvliet gathered a slow rolling ball into his box with a quick attack following excellent team building to allow Owen Anderson to send in a beautiful cross to an on rushing Wolff for his first of the match. Wolff's second goal came courtesy of a Griffin Dillion long ball. Wolff took the ball down tight and clean to set him up for a clever chip over an onrushing keeper.

Portland got on the scoring sheet late in the match through a ricochet chance off of two Monarchs defenders that fell to Mataeo Bunbury who was sitting outside the eighteen following his initial cross. Bunbury buried the ball past Kerkvliet diving to his left.

Ousman Touray opened his Real Monarchs scoring account converting a one-on-one opportunity with the Timber 2 goalkeeper following a long ball in transition from Wolff, bringing Wolff's goal contribution count to four on the night.

SLC 4: 1 POR

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Ruben Mesalles (Tyler Wolff) 6': Quick throw in flick by Barea to Wolff who cut the ball across the six yard box to an oncoming Mesalles to slot it into an open net.

SLC: Tyler Wolff (Owen Anderson) 17': Team build up started from a Kerkvliet long distribution and ended up on the left side with Owen Anderson to feed a delicious cross toward Wolff near the penalty area.

SLC: Tyler Wolff (Griffin Dillon) 54': A beautiful looped ball from Dillion into the path of Wolff chipped over the out rushing Portland goalkeeper into a defenseless goal.

POR: Mataeo Bunbury 70': Ricocheting ball off of two Monarchs defenders outside the box fell kindly to Bunbury who tucked it into the lower right corner of the host's goal.

SLC: Ousman Touray (Tyler Wolff) 90+2': Wolff with a ball in behind to Touray who went one-on-one with the keeper before finishing neatly to the bottom right.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Max Kerkvliet; Wes Charpie, Gio Calderon, Kobi Henry (Liam O'Gara 45'), Ruben Mesalles (Zack Farnsworth 75'); Dominic Berrios (Izzy Amparo 80'), Griffin Dillon ©, Brayan Sandoval (Antonio Riquelme 50'), Owen Anderson, Tyler Wolff; Jesus Barea (Ousman Touray 75')

Subs not used: Luis Rivera, Maximus Jennings, Grayson Carter, Will Mackay

Portland Timbers 2 (4-3-3): Lukas Burns; Sawyer Jura, Alex Bamford, Charles Nduwuisi Ondo, Ian Smith; Victor Enriquez, Malcolm Johnston © (Eric Izoita 80'), Daniel Nunez (Reo Griffiths 45'); Noah Santos(Mataeo Bunbury 45'), Kyle Linhares, Gage Guerra

Subs not used: Santino Gallardo, Alex Moreno, Blake Pope, Nicklas Lund, Keenan VanPelt, Max Eisenberg,

Stats Summary: SLC / POR

Shots: 19 / 5

Shots on Goal: 9 / 2

Corner Kicks: 8 / 3

Fouls: 14 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

POR: Ian Smith (Yellow Card 36')

SLC: Kobi Joseph Henry (Yellow Card 45')

SLC: Dominic Berrios (Yellow Card 74')

SLC: Ousman Touray (Yellow Card 85')

SLC: Griffin Dillion (Yellow Card 90+2')







