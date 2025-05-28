Crown Legacy FC Midfielder Aron John Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for International Friendlies

May 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC midfielder Aron John has received a call up to the U.S. U-19 National Team for the squad's first training camp of 2025. The USA will travel to Marbella, Spain from June 2-10 to face off in international friendlies against Spain (June 7) and Ukraine (June 10) at Estadio Guillermo Amor in Benidorm, Spain.

The call up marks John's first time with the U.S. National Team in his career. The Charlotte, N.C. native has amassed 40 appearances with CLFC since 2023, having scored nine goals and contributed 13 assists. In 2025, the midfielder has scored one goal and added three assists through eight matches. John had a breakout season in 2024, tallying 18 G+A, tying MLS NEXT Pro's single season record and being named the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006 are age-eligible for this one-year U-19 MNT cycle. Valentino called 16 players born in 2006 and four players born in 2007. All 20 players are age-eligible for this fall's FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

See below for the full roster called up for the camp:

Goalkeepers (2): Duran Ferree (Nordsjaelland/DEN; San Diego, Calif.), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.).

Defenders (6): Freddie Anderson (Cork City/IRL; Manchester, England), Luca Bombino (San Diego FC; Saugus, Calif.), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Reston, Va.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders; Fox Island, Wash.), Tate Lampman (Georgetown University; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy; Brea, Calif.),

Midfielders (6): Diego Garcia (FC Dallas; El Paso, Texas), Aron John (Charlotte FC; Charlotte, N.C.), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), CJ Olney (Philadelphia Union; Hillsborough, N.J.), Ruben Ramos (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.)

Forwards (6): Micah Burton (Austin FC; Mounds View, Minn.), Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Bryce Jamison (Orange County SC; Lake Forest, Calif.), Mykhi Joyner (St. Louis City; Bloomington, Ill.), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.)







