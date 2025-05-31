Tacoma Defiance Hosts Minnesota United FC 2 Tonight at Starfire Stadium

May 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday, May 31 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com). Defiance and Minnesota played twice last season, with the two sides each winning their respective home contest.

Defiance is coming off a 3-2 loss to North Texas SC on May 25, with Yu Tsukanome and Kaito Yamada scoring for the club. With the result, Tacoma holds a 5-5-0 record and sits in second place in the Pacific Division with 15 points, six points behind division leader Ventura County FC.

Tsukanome's goal against North Texas was good for his ninth of the season, the most in MLS NEXT Pro. The striker scored five goals during the entirety of the 2023 campaign.

Following Saturday's match, Defiance has a week of before traveling to Real Monarchs on Wednesday, June 11 at Zions Bank Stadium (6:30 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com

Talent: James Hadnot

