Tacoma Defiance Hosts North Texas SC on Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium

May 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance midfielder Snyder Brunell

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance hosts North Texas SC on Sunday, May 25 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

Defiance is coming off a 2-1 loss to Timbers2 on May 18, with Yu Tsukanome scoring the lone goal for Tacoma. Tacoma currently holds a 5-4-0 record and sits in second place in the Pacific Division with 15 points, six points behind division leader Ventura County FC.

Tsukanome's goal against T2 was good for his eighth of the season, tied for the most in MLS NEXT Pro alongside Sounders FC forward Osaze De Rosario and Whitecaps FC 2's Nelson Pierre.

Defiance and North Texas played twice last year, including in the Western Conference Semifinals, with North Texas winning both contests.

Following Sunday's match, Defiance stays at home to host Minnesota United FC 2 on Saturday, May 31 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com

Talent: Sam Goldfarb

