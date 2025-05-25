Inter Miami CF II Earn 1-0 Win over Philadelphia Union II

May 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II picked up a hard-earned 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union II on Sunday evening at Subaru Park. The match featured a goal from from Academy product Daniel Pinter.

Lineup Notes

The Herons' starting XI featured Ivan Schmid goal; Capitan Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall, Theo Vorenkamp, and Cesar Abadia-Reda made up the back four; Bailey Sparks, Ricardo Montenegro, and Derrek Martinez in midfield; Mateo Saja, Santiago Morales, and Pinter led the team's attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami CF II opened the match with confidence on the road against Philadelphia Union II, maintaining strong possession and dictating the tempo early on. The breakthrough came in the 36th minute, when academy product Pinter fired a powerful strike from outside the box, beating the keeper to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. The Herons stayed composed and organized through the final minutes, heading into the end of first half with a 0-1 advantage.

In the second half, the boys remained calm, maintaining strong defensive shape and composure under pressure. Inter Miami CF II controlled possession, limiting Philadelphia Union II's chances and managing the tempo of the match. Their defensive organization saw out the remainder of the game to secure a hard-fought 0-1 victory on the road.

Notably, goalkeeper Ivan Schmid was named Man of the Match after delivering an outstanding performance with six crucial saves, securing Inter Miami CF II's first clean sheet of the 2025 season.

Next Up

Inter Miami CF II return home for their next match against Carolina Core on June 1 at 7 p.m. ET. at Chase Stadium.







