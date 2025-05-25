FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Crown Legacy FC, 2-0
May 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 closed a three-match road stretch in a 2-0 defeat to Crown Legacy FC Sunday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. The Orange and Blue will host Crown Legacy later this season on Monday, August 11 back at Scudamore Field.
Emmanuel Uchegbu put Crown Legacy ahead nine minutes into the match with a left-footed shot from outside the box. The 20-year-old took advantage of a turnover near midfield before moving towards goal for an unassisted score. The goal marks his second of the season.
Andrei Chirila and Brian Schaefer kept FCC 2 in the match defensively, breaking up several key Crown Legacy attacks and helping limit their scoring opportunities. The Orange and Blue finished with 11 shots (5 on target) but could not find the opening to get past goalkeeper Isaac Walker.
Crown Legacy earned a late second half stoppage time goal to tally three points when substitute Rocket Ritarita released on a counterattack.
FC Cincinnati 2 returns home for a weekday match against Philadelphia Union II at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium on Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match are available through the FC Cincinnati App or with a SeatGeek account. The match will also air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati 2 at Crown Legacy FC
Date: May 25, 2025
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex | Matthews, North Carolina
Kickoff: 7:03 p.m. ET
Weather: 73 degrees, cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CLFC: 1-1-2
CIN: 0-0-0
CLFC - Emmanuel Uchegbu 9', Rocket Ritarita (John) 90'+4
CIN - None
LINEUPS
CLFC: Isaac Walker, Wyatt Holt, Assane Ouedraogo (Jamie Smith 46'), Daniel Moore (Mikah Thomas 77'), Yves Tcheuyap, Baye Coulibaly, Erik Peña Boardman, Andrej Subotić (Brian Romero 63'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Rocket Ritarita 77'), Leo Bartolović (Dylan Sing 82'), Aron John (C)
Substitutes not used: Nick Holliday, Ferna Ferreira, Thiago Rodrigues, Adrian Mendoza
Head Coach: Gary Dicker
CIN: Paul Walters, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Yorkaeff Caicedo (Dilan Hurtado 77'), Stiven Jimenez (Juan Machado 90'+1), Xhosa Manyana (Carson Locker 46'), Amir Daley (C), Ben Augee (Andrés Dávila 60'), Peter Mangione, Stefan Chirila
Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, William Kuisel, Jaylen Lester
Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall
STATS SUMMARY: CLFC/CIN
Shots: 8 / 11
Shots on Goal: 5 / 5
Saves: 5 / 3
Corner Kicks: 6 / 3
Fouls: 12 / 21
Offside: 1 / 3
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CIN - Stiven Jimenez (Yellow Card) 46'
CLFC - Daniel Moore (Yellow Card) 56'
CIN - Stefan Chirila (Yellow Card) 86'
OFFICIALS
Referee: Corbyn May
Ast. Referees: Hillis Waddell III, Josh Lampkins
Fourth Official: Joe Surgan
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 25, 2025
- FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Crown Legacy FC, 2-0 - FC Cincinnati 2
- Atlanta United FC Scores Rare Win over FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati 2
- Emmanuel Uchegbu & Rocket Ritarita claim goals; CLFC takes home 11 points of the last 12 - Crown Legacy FC
- Inter Miami CF II Earn 1-0 Win over Philadelphia Union II - Inter Miami CF II
- Philadelphia Union II Fall to Inter Miami CF II 1-0 - Philadelphia Union II
- New York City FC II Wins 4-2 on Penalties - New York City FC II
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts North Texas SC on Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- Utah Native Zavier Gozo Nets First-Ever RSL Goal in Home Defeat to Vancouver - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati 2 Stories
- FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Crown Legacy FC, 2-0
- Atlanta United FC Scores Rare Win over FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati 2 Set for Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Rematch against Crown Legacy FC
- FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Columbus Crew 2, 1-0, at Historic Crew Stadium
- Orange and Blue and Crew 2 Square off in Double Derby Weekend in Columbus