FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Crown Legacy FC, 2-0

May 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 closed a three-match road stretch in a 2-0 defeat to Crown Legacy FC Sunday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. The Orange and Blue will host Crown Legacy later this season on Monday, August 11 back at Scudamore Field.

Emmanuel Uchegbu put Crown Legacy ahead nine minutes into the match with a left-footed shot from outside the box. The 20-year-old took advantage of a turnover near midfield before moving towards goal for an unassisted score. The goal marks his second of the season.

Andrei Chirila and Brian Schaefer kept FCC 2 in the match defensively, breaking up several key Crown Legacy attacks and helping limit their scoring opportunities. The Orange and Blue finished with 11 shots (5 on target) but could not find the opening to get past goalkeeper Isaac Walker.

Crown Legacy earned a late second half stoppage time goal to tally three points when substitute Rocket Ritarita released on a counterattack.

FC Cincinnati 2 returns home for a weekday match against Philadelphia Union II at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium on Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match are available through the FC Cincinnati App or with a SeatGeek account. The match will also air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Crown Legacy FC

Date: May 25, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex | Matthews, North Carolina

Kickoff: 7:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 73 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CLFC: 1-1-2

CIN: 0-0-0

CLFC - Emmanuel Uchegbu 9', Rocket Ritarita (John) 90'+4

CIN - None

LINEUPS

CLFC: Isaac Walker, Wyatt Holt, Assane Ouedraogo (Jamie Smith 46'), Daniel Moore (Mikah Thomas 77'), Yves Tcheuyap, Baye Coulibaly, Erik Peña Boardman, Andrej Subotić (Brian Romero 63'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Rocket Ritarita 77'), Leo Bartolović (Dylan Sing 82'), Aron John (C)

Substitutes not used: Nick Holliday, Ferna Ferreira, Thiago Rodrigues, Adrian Mendoza

Head Coach: Gary Dicker

CIN: Paul Walters, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Yorkaeff Caicedo (Dilan Hurtado 77'), Stiven Jimenez (Juan Machado 90'+1), Xhosa Manyana (Carson Locker 46'), Amir Daley (C), Ben Augee (Andrés Dávila 60'), Peter Mangione, Stefan Chirila

Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, William Kuisel, Jaylen Lester

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: CLFC/CIN

Shots: 8 / 11

Shots on Goal: 5 / 5

Saves: 5 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 21

Offside: 1 / 3

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Stiven Jimenez (Yellow Card) 46'

CLFC - Daniel Moore (Yellow Card) 56'

CIN - Stefan Chirila (Yellow Card) 86'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Corbyn May

Ast. Referees: Hillis Waddell III, Josh Lampkins

Fourth Official: Joe Surgan







