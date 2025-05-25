Philadelphia Union II Fall to Inter Miami CF II 1-0

May 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played Inter Miami CF II at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon, falling 1-0. In the first half, Miami's Daniel Pinter scored the lone goal of the match in the 36th minute. Despite outshooting Miami 23-3, the Union II could not find the equalizer.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to NKU Soccer Stadium to play FC Cincinnati 2 on Tuesday, June 3 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II 0 - Inter Miami CF II 1

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, May 25, 2025

REF: Luis Diego Arroyo

AR1: Justen Lopez

AR2: Logan Reeves

4TH: Marie Durr

Weather: 69 degrees and cloudy

GOALS/ASSISTS

MIA - Daniel Pinter (Morales) 36'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIA - Derrek Martinez (caution) 52'

MIA - Bailey Sparks (caution) 57'

PHI - Rafael Uzcátegui (caution) 69'

MIA - Cristian Ortiz (ejected) 80'

MIA - Giovanni Ferraina Marchetti 90+1'

MIA - Samuel Basabe 90+1'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Oliver Semmle; Jordan Griffin (Giovanny Sequera 73'), Rafael Uzcátegui, Gavin Wetzel, Nick Pariano; Markus Anderson (Jamir Johnson 73'), Henry Bernstein (Óscar Benítez 46'), David Vazquez, Kellan LeBlanc (Cavan Sullivan 46'); Eddy Davis (CJ Olney 46'), Sal Olivas.

Substitutes not used: Michael Sheridan, Leandro Soria.

Inter Miami CF II: Ivan Schmid; Cesar Abadia-Reda, Tyler Hall, Giovanni Ferraina Marchetti, Theo Vorenkamp (Daniel Sumalla 66'); Derrek Martinez, Ricardo Montenegro, Bailey Sparks; Santiago Morales (Samuel Basabe 79'), Mateo Saja (Bryan Destin 90+1'), Daniel Pinter (Cristian Ortiz 46').

Substitutes not used: Matias Marin, Lesther Garcia-Spencer, Alejandro Flores, Jack Pymm, Santiago Ledesma.

TEAM NOTES

Defender Jordan Griffin made his first career start.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to NKU Soccer Stadium to play FC Cincinnati 2 on Tuesday, June 3 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).







