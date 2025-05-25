Philadelphia Union II Fall to Inter Miami CF II 1-0
May 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played Inter Miami CF II at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon, falling 1-0. In the first half, Miami's Daniel Pinter scored the lone goal of the match in the 36th minute. Despite outshooting Miami 23-3, the Union II could not find the equalizer.
Philadelphia Union II 0 - Inter Miami CF II 1
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Sunday, May 25, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Luis Diego Arroyo
AR1: Justen Lopez
AR2: Logan Reeves
4TH: Marie Durr
Weather: 69 degrees and cloudy
GOALS/ASSISTS
MIA - Daniel Pinter (Morales) 36'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
MIA - Derrek Martinez (caution) 52'
MIA - Bailey Sparks (caution) 57'
PHI - Rafael Uzcátegui (caution) 69'
MIA - Cristian Ortiz (ejected) 80'
MIA - Giovanni Ferraina Marchetti 90+1'
MIA - Samuel Basabe 90+1'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Oliver Semmle; Jordan Griffin (Giovanny Sequera 73'), Rafael Uzcátegui, Gavin Wetzel, Nick Pariano; Markus Anderson (Jamir Johnson 73'), Henry Bernstein (Óscar Benítez 46'), David Vazquez, Kellan LeBlanc (Cavan Sullivan 46'); Eddy Davis (CJ Olney 46'), Sal Olivas.
Substitutes not used: Michael Sheridan, Leandro Soria.
Inter Miami CF II: Ivan Schmid; Cesar Abadia-Reda, Tyler Hall, Giovanni Ferraina Marchetti, Theo Vorenkamp (Daniel Sumalla 66'); Derrek Martinez, Ricardo Montenegro, Bailey Sparks; Santiago Morales (Samuel Basabe 79'), Mateo Saja (Bryan Destin 90+1'), Daniel Pinter (Cristian Ortiz 46').
Substitutes not used: Matias Marin, Lesther Garcia-Spencer, Alejandro Flores, Jack Pymm, Santiago Ledesma.
TEAM NOTES
Defender Jordan Griffin made his first career start.
Philadelphia Union II will travel to NKU Soccer Stadium to play FC Cincinnati 2 on Tuesday, June 3 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
