Emmanuel Uchegbu & Rocket Ritarita claim goals; CLFC takes home 11 points of the last 12

May 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC claimed its third victory in the last four matches with a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati 2 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Sunday night. Forwards Emmanuel Uchegbu and Rocket Ritarita each scored their second of the season.

Uchegbu got CLFC on the board early, striking in just the ninth minute of the match. The Nigerian muscled the ball off a Cincinnati player in the midfield before cutting inside and ripping a shot from 20 yards out, which beamed its way past the outstretched keeper and into the bottom left corner of goal.

The two sides battled for opportunities for the rest of the contest, but neither squad was able to break through until four minutes into second half stoppage time. With Cininnati pushed high up the pitch looking for a late equalizer, CLFC won the ball on the wing which allowed Brian Romero to slip a pass into the penalty area to Aron John, who calmly laid the ball off to Ritarita to seal the victory.

Crown Legacy FC (3-2-4, 15 points) is set to head North of the border this Friday, May 30 for a showdown against Toronto FC II. Kickoff at York Lions Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Crown Legacy FC has won three of its last four matches, claiming 11 points out of 12.

Crown Legacy FC and Isaac Walker kept its first clean sheet of the year. Walker made five saves in the match.

Emmanuel Uchegbu scored his second goal of the season.

Rocket Ritarita scored his second goal of 2025.

Aron John bagged his third assist of the year.

Erik Peña finished the match with 100% pass completion (38 passes). Scoring Summary:

9' - CLFC - Emmanuel Uchegbu (Unassisted)

90'+4' - CLFC - Rocket Ritarita (Aron John) Disciplinary Summary:

25' - CLFC - Bench Personnel (Caution Y)

47' - CIN - Stiven Jimenez (Caution T)

56' - CLFC - Daniel Moore (Caution T)

86' - CIN - Stefan Chirila (Caution T)

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Yves Tcheuyap, Assane Ouedraogo (Jamie Smith - 46'), Wyatt Holt, Daniel Moore (Mikah Thomas - 77'); Erik Peña, Baye Coulibaly; Andrej Subotić (Brian Romero - 63'), Aron John (C), Leo Bartolović (Dylan Sing - 82'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Rocket Ritarita - 77')

Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK); Ferna Ferreira, Adrian Mendoza, Thiago Rodrigues

FC Cincinnati 2 Starting XI:

Paul Walters (GK); Yorkaeff Caicedo (Dilan Hurtado - 77'), Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Amir Daley (C); Ben Augeen (Andres Davila - 59'), Stiven Jimenez (Juan Machado - 90'+1'), Xhosa Manyana (Carson Locker - 46'), Peter Mangione; Stefan Chirila

Unused Subs: Nathan Crockford (GK); William Kuisel; Jaylen Lester







