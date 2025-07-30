Crown Legacy FC Signs Ghanaian Defender Morrison Agyemang from Croatian Side HNK Šibenik

July 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC today announced it has acquired Ghanaian defender Morrison Agyemang from HNK Šibenik of the Croatian top-flight. The center back's contract will run through the 2028 season, with a Club option for 2029.

Agyemang will be eligible to play pending visa and federation approval.

"Morrison is a talented prospect with loads of potential who will be able to come in and strengthen our backline in the second half of the 2025 campaign," said Assistant General Manager Bobby Belair. "He is a tall, physical defender with a full season of top-flight experience in Croatia that will translate seamlessly to MLS NEXT Pro. We are excited to welcome Morrison to the Club and integrate him into our development pathway for the next step in his professional career."

Agyemang, 20, made a total of 35 appearances with Šibenik since joining in February 2024, scoring two goals and adding one assist. In his first full season with Šibenik, he became a staple in the lineup, having appeared in 34 matches in all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign and led the squad in minutes played (2,971). The defender made his first and only appearance of the 2023/24 season March 19 en route to the club's promotion to Croatia's first division. Agyemang joined Šibenik from Ghanaian second division club Cheetah FC.

Name: Morrison Agyemang

Transaction: Crown Legacy FC signs defender Morrison Agyemang from HNK Šibenik through the 2028 season, with a Club option for 2029.

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3"

Birthdate: 12/21/2004 (20)

Hometown: Accra, Ghana

Previous Club: HNK Šibenik (CRO)







