Five-Goal Thriller Sees Carolina Core FC Take Down Philadelphia Union II

July 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC earned a crucial three points at home against top Eastern Conference opponent Philadelphia Union II thanks to a brace from Glory Nzingo and a goal from Josuha Rodriguez.

Goal-Scoring Plays

Philadelphia Union II - Markus Anderson, 11th minute: After receiving a cross-field diagonal pass from Kellan LeBlanc, forward Markus Anderson fired a low-driven shot past the goalkeeper at the near post.

Carolina Core FC - Glory Nzingo, 22nd minute: After an illegal challenge inside the box on Jacob Evans, Glory Nzingo converted the penalty by sending the keeper the wrong way and slotting the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Carolina Core FC - Josuha Rodriguez, 25th minute: After a clever weighted pass across the box from Facundo Canete, Josuha Rodriguez attacked the ball, withstanding a heavy challenge and burying it in the back of the net.

Philadelphia Union II - Sal Olivas, 37th minute: Following a penalty won by forward Markus Anderson, Union II forward Sal Olivas converted the penalty by striking the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

Carolina Core FC - Glory Nzingo, 51st minute: Following a foul in the box, Glory Nzingo stepped up to the spot before rifling the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Postgame Notes

Foxes Earn Hard Fought Win Against Top Two Opponent

Nzingo Nets Second Brace of the Season

Efficient Offense, Stubborn Defense

CCFC vs. PHI | MLSNP Box Score

Foxes Earn Hard Fought Win Against Top Two Opponent

After an early opener from Philadelphia Union II's Markus Anderson in the 11th minute, Carolina Core FC responded just 11 minutes later in the 22nd minute as Jacob Evans was fouled in the box, setting up a penalty for Glory Nzingo, who placed his shot into the bottom right corner to level the match. The Foxes quickly took the lead in the 25th minute, with Facundo Canete delivering a weighted pass in the box to Josuha Rodriguez, who finished with a right-footed shot past the goalkeeper. Philadelphia would pull one back after Markus Anderson was fouled by Daniel Chica, earning a penalty that was converted by Sal Olivas. However, in the 49th minute, Glory Nzingo won a second penalty for CCFC after being brought down by Giovanny Sequera. Nzingo capitalized from the spot for a second time, slotting his right-footed shot into the lower right corner to help CCFC take home three points.

Nzingo Nets Second Brace of the Season

In a five-goal thriller, Carolina Core FC midfielder Glory Nzingo showcased an exceptional performance by scoring two penalties in CCFC's victory over Philadelphia Union II. During the match, Nzingo would complete one key pass in addition to drawing two fouls, one of which was in the box, leading to his second goal of the game. The Irishman's brace in the match increased his season total to seven league goals in just 11 appearances. Nzingo is currently The Foxes leading goalscorer for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Efficient Offense, Stubborn Defense

Carolina Core FC's attacking presence was incredibly efficient on Wednesday night's match- scoring three goals in four shots on target. The Foxes' sharpness in front of goal stunned the best defense in MLS NEXT Pro (lowest goals against- 17). The performance was made possible by a stubborn defensive display that kept Philadelphia Union II, the Eastern Conference's top-scoring side, at bay. The North Carolina-based side won 15 tackles and 58 duels throughout the match, both serving as match highs.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica; Paul Leonardi (Zion Scarlett - 80'), Alenga Charles, Facundo Canete, Jathan Juarez; Jacob Evans (Aryeh Miller - 87'), Glory Nzingo (Juan Pablo Rodriguez - 90' + 4'); Joshua Rodriguez (David "Pachi" Polanco - 87')

Substitutes not used - Robert Bailey, Drake Hadeed, Corey Lundeen, Andrew Pannenberg

Philadelphia Union II - Andrew Rick; Jordan Griffin, Rafael Uzcategui, Neil Pierre, Giovanny Sequera; Anderson (Willyam Ferreira - 82'), Oscar Cobo (Jamir Johnson - 65'), Pariano, Kellan LeBlanc (Leondro Soria - 76'); Moises Tablante, Malik Jakupovic (Edward Davis - 65'), Sal Olivas (Stas Korzeniowski - 77')

Substitutes not used - Michael Sheridan

Next Game

Carolina Core FC continues its Matchweek 21 doubleheader at Truist Point Stadium taking on New England Revolution II on August 2nd at 7:30 pm. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Philadelphia Union II

July 30th, 2025 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 4-7-8 (24 points - 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia Union II record: 9-2-7 (39 points - 2nd in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 2 1 3

Philadelphia Union II 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

PHI: Markus Anderson (Kellen LeBlanc) - 11'

CCFC: Glory Nzingo - 22'

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez (Facundo Canete) - 25'

PHI: Sal Olivas - 37'

CCFC: Glory Nzingo - 51'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Alenga Charles (caution) - 33'

CCFC: Daniel Chica (caution) - 45' + 1'

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez (caution) - 46'

PHI: Rafael Uzcategui (caution) - 71'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 78'

PHI: Giovanny Sequera (caution) - 90' + 2'

PHI: Nick Pariano (caution) - 90' + 6'

Referee: Promise Adebayo-Ige

Assistant Referees: Kylie Rhodes, Blanca Rodriguez

Fourth Official: Celeste Roberts

Weather: Partly cloudy, 90 degrees.

Attendance: 2,992

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







