Sporting KC II Faces Whitecaps FC 2 at Swangard Stadium in Midweek Matchup

July 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II, fresh off their first win of the season, will play their second match this week when they take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby, British Columbia. The game will air on MLSNEXTPro.com and kicks off at 8 p.m. CT.

In their last match, SKC II picked up a 3-1 triumph at LAFC 2 on Sunday. Goals from Maouloune Goumballe, Medgy Alexandre and Cielo Tschantret helped lift Kansas City past the Black and Gold.

Jacob Molinaro, an SKC Academy alum, made a career-high six saves in the win over LAFC 2 en route to his fourth result of the season. He is tied with fellow former Academy goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp in games played with seven.

Captain Tschantret has started every match this year and netted his second goal of the season to secure the win. His goal came off a perfect corner kick delivery from Shane Donovan, who has two assists on the season. Donovan has started 14 of 16 appearances in his first professional season.

Goumballe got off the mark in 2025 by opening the scoring against LAFC 2. The former Indiana Hoosier has four goal contributions this year (1g, 3a) most on the team. Alexandre's third goal proved to be the match winner after the Canadian forward pinged a shot off the post and into the back of the net in the 77th minute. Alexandre has scored in two of his last three matches.

Vancouver currently sits in sixth place in the West and is led by head coach Ricardo Clark. They have a home record of 4-4-2 and have earned a result in their last three matches. The team's biggest offensive threat is forward Nelson Pierre, who is tied for third in the league at 11 goals.

SKC II will cap off a stretch of three matches in eight days when they host Austin FC II back at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Sunday, August 3. Tickets for the August opener as well as all SKC II matches are on sale now at SeatGeek.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 18

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Location: Swangard Stadium (Burnaby, B.C.)

Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com

