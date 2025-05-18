FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Columbus Crew 2, 1-0, at Historic Crew Stadium
May 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 fell to Columbus Crew 2, 1-0, in the first 'Heck is Plausible' derby match of the season at Historic Crew Stadium Sunday afternoon. The Orange and Blue will host Crew 2 back at Scudamore Field in the return match on September 25.
Columbus' Taha Habroune scored the match's lone goal in the 16th minute from inside the Cincinnati box. With the goal, Habroune tallies his first of the year while midfielders Cole Mrowka and Ibrahima Sy registered assists on the goal.
The Orange and Blue's best chance to equalize came in the 50th minute as a close-range effort from Noah Adnan was saved with the resulting rebound falling to Andrei Chirila, but the defender's second chance effort was pushed wide of the right post.
Forward Andrés Dávila made his FCC 2 debut Sunday afternoon after returning from injury. Dávila, who joined the club from Independiente Medellín in February played 22 minutes in a second half substitute appearance.
FC Cincinnati 2 visit Crown Legacy FC for their next league match on Sunday, May 25 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati 2 at Columbus Crew 2
Date: May 18, 2025
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Venue: Historic Crew Stadium | Columbus, Ohio
Kickoff: 3:03 p.m. ET
Weather: 70 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CLB: 1-0-1
CIN: 0-0-0
CLB - Taha Habroune (Mrowka, Sy) 16'
CIN - None
LINEUPS
CLB: Stanislav Lapkes, Tristan Brown, Christopher Rogers (C), Cesar Ruvalcaba, Owen Presthus, Quinton Eilliot, Taha Habroune (Anthony Alaouieh 70'), Ibrahima Sy, Nico Rincón, Cole Mrowka (Brent Adu-Gyamfi 70'), Chase Adams (Cristian Ortiz 77')
Substitutes not used: Deven Patel, Málcom Palacios, Juan Granda, Isaac Tortola
Head Coach: Federico Higuaín
CIN: Paul Walters, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer (Juan Machado 76'), Noah Adnan, Yorkaeff Caicedo, Xhosa Manyana (Carson Locker 46'), Stiven Jimenez (Dilan Hurtado 76'), Amir Daley (C), Kenji Mboma Dem (Ben Augee 46'), Peter Mangione (Andrés Dávila 68'), Stefan Chirila
Substitutes not used: Luke Broz, Will Kuisel, Ali Sakr, Brandon Kristel
Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall
STATS SUMMARY: CLB/CIN
Shots: 8 / 18
Shots on Goal: 3 / 5
Saves: 5 / 2
Corner Kicks: 3 / 5
Fouls: 17 / 16
Offside: 3 / 0
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CLB - Ibrahima Sy (Yellow Card) 19'
CIN - Andrei Chirila (Yellow Card) 53'
CIN - Stiven Jimenez (Yellow Card) 72'
CLB - Nico Rincón (Yellow Card) 87'
CLB - Owen Presthus (Yellow Card) 87'
CLB - Stanislav Lapkes (Yellow Card) 90'+4
OFFICIALS
Referee: Benjamin Meyer
Ast. Referees: James Duling, Tre Gaither
Fourth Official: Salvador Flores
