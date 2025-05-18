Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Atlanta United 2

May 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC is set to host Atlanta United 2 tomorrow, Monday, May 19 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scouting Report

Atlanta United 2 enters the match sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference table with a 1W-2L-5D record (10 points) and a -4 goal differential. Atlanta is coming off a 2-2 draw at Huntsville City FC on May 3, winning the penalty shootout 5:4. After beating Atlanta twice in regulation and in one shootout last season, CLFC will face a new-look squad after Atlanta welcomed 13 new faces to the squad this season. Crown Legacy's southern rivals are led by former FC Cincinnati 2 standout, Moises Tablante (three goals, 13 key passes), First Team forward Cayman Togashi (four assists) and goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert (27 saves, one clean sheet).

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off a thrilling 4-2 victory over Inter Miami CF II at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on May 9. After trailing three minutes in, Crown Legacy proceeded to score three times in the opening 45 and converted a penalty in the 90th minute to seal three points. Captain Jack Neeley scored a brace via two penalty kicks, his first two professional goals, while Nigerian forward Emmanuel Uchegbu and Charlotte native Daniel Moore each found the back of the net for the first time this season. Defender Yves Tcheuyap also accrued two yellow cards in the match, suspending him for the contest against ATL UTD 2.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC vs. Atlanta United 2

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Matthews, N.C.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming Information: MLSNEXTPro.com







